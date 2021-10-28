Apheresis Market worth $2.7 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Apheresis Market by Product [Device (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Disposable], Procedure (Donor, Therapeutic), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology, End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Center), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global apheresis market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma & injury cases, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The centrifugal apheresis devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type of apheresis devices, the market is segmented into centrifugal apheresis devices and membrane separation devices. The centrifugal apheresis devices segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation and the higher efficiency of centrifugation with the ability to separate all types of blood components are propelling the growth of the centrifugal apheresis devices market.

The therapeutic apheresis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (donor apheresis) and therapeutic apheresis. The therapeutic apheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of apheresis procedures for the treatment of various neurological, blood, and renal diseases, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.

The photopheresis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications. The photopheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising demand for photopheresis in organ transplant rejection treatments.

In 2018, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market

Based on end users, the apheresis market is segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. In 2018, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of 67.5% of the global apheresis market. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness of blood collection.

North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018

The apheresis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this region can be attributed to easier access to advanced blood collection technologies, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing presence of leading apheresis companies in the country.

Key Market Players

The key players in the global apheresis market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).

