PetPedia.in Launches Cat Wet Food Tailored To Meet Specific Nutritional Needs

PetPedia.in Expands Cat-Crafted New Wet Food Line

Kolkata, India, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — By combining taste and nutrition, a new cat wet food alleviates pet parents’ mealtime anxiety.

When it comes to cat food, more than half of pet parents believe they have to pick between taste and nutrition.

PetPedia.in introduces a new range of cat wet food designed to appeal to even the pickiest cats while providing high-quality nutrition with the perfect balance of protein to fat ratio.

PetPedia.in, India’s top preventive pet care company has expanded its product portfolio, onboarding premium go-to brands such as Royal Canine, Kennel Kitchen, Farmina, Applaws, Whiskas, Little Big Paw, and Sheba that sell a variety of cat wet food online in different flavors like tuna, chicken, lamb, mango, and many more for our picky feline friends.

“There’s a new wave of Indian made cat wet food that’s truly affordable, nutritious, and cats are loving it. PetPedia.in offers these first-of-its-kind pet food made in India in various delicious flavors varying from fish, gravy, lamb, prawn, duck & also turkey.,” says Arijit, the Head of Customer Experience.

“We have also reached the milestone of 20,000 clients, educating thousands of pet parents about adequate nutrition, daily hygiene, behavioral training and weight management and continue to reach more pets every day”. He added.

PetPedia.in is proud of its service range that offers pet services to all animals—big & small. “The fact that the food products are healthy, tasty and delivered at home on time. I love ordering puppy food online from PetPedia.in, they are my go-to place for fish tanks as well” said Sarita Rai, parent to a 3 years old Indie & a PetPedia.in customer.

Beyond food, PetPedia.in also flaunts India’s largest-ever catalogue of fish & reptile care products. A beautiful curation of globally no 1 brands like Fluval, Exoterra, Aquatic Remedies, AV Pro, and many more, include food, cleaning equipments, gravels & decor, tank filters, aquarium accessories, terrariums, heat lamps, and other state of the art pet care products in the niche category.

PetPedia.in makes pets part of their Diwali celebrations by offering a gift collection that includes something for everyone: A fun collection of toys, treats, accessories for pooches & pet-friendly plants from its limited-edition collection in partnership with Nursery Live.

About PetPedia.in.in: With over 3,500 products from 110 different brands for pets, PetPedia.in is India’s leading pet retailer. Our organization aims to close the pet market’s education and knowledge gap by giving high-quality instruction to pet owners on how to manage and keep their pets happy.

For more information about Cat Wet Food and Whiskas Kitten Dry Food visit PetPedia.in

