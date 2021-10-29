Vabeen Plum Disposable Vape that Brings New Taste Experience for You

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Vabeen Plum disposable vape is the latest pod system by Vabeen, a company that is committed to providing a better flavor experience for global vapers.

The Plum disposable vapes are some of the longest-lasting disposables on the market, come prefilled with 12ml nicotine salt e-juice, which will last for around 5000 puffs. This allows you to vape longer on a single disposable. They are ideal for traveling and daily use, and we think that heavy smokers will like the plum so much due to its endurance. All users can experience the function and design of the vape device at a reasonable price.

As an emerging brand, Vabeen is born for the taste, great for flavor chasers. Vabeen’s products feature its advanced technology in vapor quality, taste, and product design, including internal structure design and appearance design. With about 3 years spent in the study of user experience, the vape pod Plum shows Vabeen’s capacity to create an extremely sensual pleasure in vaping for global customers.

“The vape pod Plum presents our focus on technological innovation and user experience. I take pride in the entire Plum team for creating premium pod vapes, with aesthetic design in an ergonomic way, and with superior technology to deliver better taste which is the Vabeen seeking. Finally, our goal is to provide a better vaping experience for users with modern advanced technology. ” Vabeen’s founder said.

Electronic cigarettes combine an optimal vaping experience with exquisite workmanship, advanced technology. The key feature that the vape pod device provided is taste, which is much better than its competitor in the market. Taste is just the beginning, the overall experience is everything. The R&D team at Vabeen lab spent massive time and conducted countless experiments to bring an amazing taste feel. What’s more, the Vabeen lab found the secret of ultimate taste by conducting constant tests. This is VFEELING INSIDE.

Compared with regular disposable vape devices, the heating area is increased by 4 times and e-juice can be heated up uniformly. It can provide optimum e-liquid volume without leaking, with the absorption rate of e-liquid increased by 17%. The heating time is quicker, increased by 13%. Besides, the coil has a longer life span, and the flavor is much better and pure.

The internal structures enhance the vaping experience: with the patented leak-proof system to prevent e-liquid from leakage; with carefully designed vapor production system to deliver dense clouds, excellent and lasting taste, and great throat hit; and with isolation system to keep the flavor stay fresh and longer without easy deterioration.

Another big highlight of the vape Plum is that its whole body is made of food-grade PCTG material rarely seen before. Vabeen Plum vapes pack a 400mAh rechargeable battery to ensure a whole day of vaping on a single charge, depending on personal usage. They come with a USB charging cable, allowing you to connect it to a computer, wall charger to charge the device. The vape pod starter kit can be fully charged in 2h.

All aspects of the Plum are designed to provide the users with the ultimate experience in taste. Meanwhile, the ergonomically rounded-shaped body and bright colors give you visual and tactile enjoyment. It fits the users’ palms with complete comfort, and it can hold an ultra-large capacity of e-liquid to allow it to last for a week, which makes it very competitive in similar products. The Vabeen Plum vapes are available in many tasty flavors, including Blueberry, Strawberry Cream, Banana Ice, Peach Mango Watermelon, Pineapple Ice, Aloe Grape, Watermelon Ice, Honeydew Punch, Pineapple Peach Mango, Strawberry Banana, and Menthol.

The design of Plum has passed 50+ experiments and testing to ensure leak resistance and premium quality. Besides, Vabeen has submitted many patent applications, mainly about its leak-resistant design, vaporizing technology, and appearance, etc.

More About Us

As an emerging e-cigarette brand, VABEEN attaches great importance to sensory experience, specializing in the research and development of cutting-edge vaping technology and products. Based on the real user experience, our design team has carefully designed VABEEN products in a more objective and scientific way to satisfy the taste needs of different people, aiming to create a pleasant sensory enjoyment for users. All products Vabeen sold have been approved by FCC, CE, RoHS certificates, and so on.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vabeen.com/plum