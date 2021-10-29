Regele Law, LLC Is Helping Clients Dealing with Family Law Issues

While the law firm is ready to go to trial if needed, they focus on settling family law cases out of court instead. They want to make sure the families will be alright after the legal issue has been handled.

Salem, Oregon, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — It’s not uncommon for family members to forgo contacting a family law lawyer due to fear of what a legal case will do to the family’s structure. This is true not only for cases involving divorce, but also issues related to child custody, father’s rights, grandparent’s rights, and more. However, there are law firms out there that are willing to work with the needs of an entire family in mind, and Regele Law, LLC is one of them.

Regele Law was founded by Stacy Regele, who has made a career for herself specializing in out-of-court solutions to family law concerns. That makes this a good law firm for anyone looking to handle sensitive family law concerns with as little conflict as possible.

“When everybody feels like they will be able to coparent – and when we know they will be able to continue to have a healthy family after we’re gone – that’s what I like,” Regele states on the law firm’s website.

Of course, just because the law firm seeks to minimize conflict, doesn’t mean they aren’t willing to fight for their client’s rights. They will try alternatives to trial first, they’ll try to negotiate, but if necessary, the Regele Law team is also willing to go to trial.

“One of the most important aspects that sets our law firm apart is our deep and resolute commitment to client results,” explains the law firm’s website. “Our goal is not to simply collect a fee and conclude your case as quickly as possible — we want what is best for your future.”

Another selling point of the law firm is its accessibility. Legal issues are stressful in general, and family law issues can be more stressful than most, not to mention emotionally charged. The Regele Law team understands that, and they know that their clients don’t need additional sources of stress, which is why they strive to create a welcoming and friendly atmosphere for clients, rather than being another stuffy law firm.

The law firm’s Oregon office even has a kid’s room in their office, which allows parents to drop in for a consultation or an appointment without having to find a nanny. They can just bring their kids with them. Regele Law also offers free consolations to new clients.

Regele Law LCC deals with a wide range of family law-related issues. Including the following:

Divorce

High Net Worth Divorce

Collaborative Divorce

Same-Sex Divorce

Spousal Support

Prenuptial & Postnuptial Agreements

Property Division

Oregon Custody Law

Same-Sex Child Custody

Fathers’ Rights

Interstate Child Custody

Third-Party Child/Parent Relationship Rights

And more.

For a full list of their services, testimonials from previous customers, and information about Oregon family law in general, visit the law firm’s website.

Contact:

503-594-7027

2361 State Street

Salem OR 97301