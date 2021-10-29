SDTSI Psychiatric Service Dog Training Upgraded to enhance Deep Pressure Techniques

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Psychiatric service dogs are service dogs trained to assist people with mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, autism, sensory processing disorder, insomnia, etc. They are trained to perform various tasks, including retrieving medications and water, opening the door and seeking & bringing rescue, helping climb and descend the stairs, assisting someone to get up from the floor or chair, nudging the handler to disrupt a sudden overload, vigorously licking the handler’s face on command to bring full awareness, tolerate hugs and snuggles, turning on the lights, and the list could go on, as psychiatric service dog tasks are moulded to the needs of their assisted. Although, Service Dog Training School International has recognized that the most beneficial task a psychiatric service dog can provide is the deep pressure stimulation or a deep pressure therapy. Therefore, SDTSI has decided to address more attention to deep pressure therapy training in their Certified Intensive Psychiatric Service Dog Training Course.

According to Service Dog Training School International the deep pressure stimulation (DPS) is a tactile stimulation which provides as gentle pressure to the body via tugging, stroking, cuddling, or wrapping, that relaxes the nervous system. Specifically, to PSDs (Psychiatric Service Dogs), the sensory stimulation is provided through the dog’s chin, if the dog is of large-medium size, and through laying on the assisted lap, if the dog is of small size. If the therapy is provided properly, it has a calming effect on the nervous system and makes the recipient feel calm and peaceful.

Deep pressure therapy is especially useful if the assisted is on the verge of an anxiety attack, an emotional overload, or a panic attack. The (deep pressure therapy) DPT service dog by placing its weight on the assisted, provides pressure and warmth, which triggers the parasympathetic nervous system (PSNS) to replace the sympathetic nervous system (SNS), producing endorphin, dopamine, and serotonin and creating the feeling of happiness. It is important that the right amount of pressure is placed on the assisted, that is why the deep pressure task should be adjusted according to the size, weight and preferences of the handler and dog. In some cases, deep pressure can be applied when the handler is lying on its back and the dog lies atop with its fore-paws over the shoulders of the partner, most often is applied when the handler is in a sitting position, a small dog would jump and lay in the handler’s lap, while a big-medium dog would place its arms in the handler’s lap, shifting part of its weight to provide pressure, or nudge the handler’s arm or foot vigorously and relentlessly with its chin.

Service Dog Training School International expert trainers are key to identifying the right deep pressure method to teach the wannabe PSD and can effectively discern if the task has been correctly assimilated by the dog.

The SDTSI team is confident that their enhanced Psychiatric Service Dog online training course will form more efficient PSDs and will receive positive feedback by the oncoming PSD handlers.