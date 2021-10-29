Battery Recycling Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Battery Recycling Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global battery recycling market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 21.04 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4%. Stringent government regulations coupled with a progressive environment to pursue factors related to reduction in emission of formidable greenhouse gases and compliance with environmental protection and conservation is proving to be a growing impetus for battery recycling market. Spent batteries pose immense health hazards and impair the ecosystem significantly and coupled with government recognizing the need for implementing initiatives in order to recycle batteries are constructive drivers to the market.

Successful JV’s between profitable ventures and NGO’s in collaboration with leading automobile manufacturers has boosted the battery recycling market. Battery recycles market still being in nascent stage and giving leverage to technological advancements comprising new entrants and small players descending on the market with high capital investments notwithstanding, market is surging forward thanks to growing incentives from government and environmental institutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions (M and A) have also incremented sales forecasting impressive sales figures with concurrent business expansions leading to satisfied customers. Restraints, owing to ignorance of discerning populace in relation to battery recycling and environmental constraints with regard to battery disposal exists, with the awareness level of industries continuing to be strong thanks to the application of recycled battery in electronics and automotive sectors.

Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Lithium-ion
  • Lead acid
  • Nickle
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Transportation
  • Consumer electronics
  • Industrial

The key industry players include battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle, Inc., EastPenn Manufacturing Co, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, G and P Batteries, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Retriev Technologies, Inc., and UmiCore N.V.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa

