Increasing Demand for Organic Food Products Driving the Biofungicides Market Growth

The biofungicides market is estimated to account for USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.1% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2025. Factors such as an increase in demand for organic food products, stringent government regulations against the use of chemical-based crop protection products, and the growing health concerns associated with chemical-based products are projected to drive the growth of the market of biofungicides.

Biofungicides are used in almost all the crop segments. Their dosage, active ingredients, and application rates vary from crop to crop. Biofungicides are predominantly applied in fruits and vegetables followed by cereal crops, pulses and oilseeds. Turf and ornamentals are also becoming an important segment where the biofungicides are applied for effective pest control. The leading crop segments are ranked below by their application.

The rising demand for organic fruits and vegetables globally has resulted in an increase in the use of biofungicides in the segment. Framers are now discarding the use of chemical-based biofungicides due to the harmful health concerns associated with synthetic products.

Soil treatment is the most adopted mode of application for biofungicides due to the advancements in soil treatment techniques. In addition, a majority of the fungal infections happen in the soil and root zone area of the plant, which delays the plant growth and eventually leads to plant death. Therefore, farmers adopt soil treatment solutions to ensure a healthy crop yield.

The North American region is one of the largest producers of organic fruits and vegetables. In addition, the increasing use of integrated pest management solutions is projected to drive the market growth of biofungicides in the region.

Key players in the biofungicides market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Novozymes (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro S.P.A (Italy), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), BioWorks (US), The Stockton Group (Israel), Valent Biosciences (US), Agri Life (India). Certis U.S.A (US), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), Rizobacter (Argentina), Vegalab S.A (US), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), and Biolchim (Italy).