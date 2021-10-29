Lignin to Emerge as Preferred Insoluble Dietary Fiber Variant over Cellulose in Food and Beverages Industry

Escalating demand for dietary fiber across the globe is projected to propel insoluble dietary fiber market. Global insoluble dietary fiber market accounts for around 16% of the dietary fiber market and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,008 Mn during forecast period 2019 – 2027. Many companies are now exploiting the capabilities of insoluble dietary fiber for food fortification such as high digestive tolerance, fiber enrichment, high stability, consumer-friendly labelling and ease of formulation in a vast range of applications.

For instance, Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions since last four years has marketed VERSAFIBE dietary fiber as an insoluble dietary fiber series. Manufacturers of processed food products are demanding more fiber in pastas, baked and extruded products, without a residual impact on the product’s texture, flavour or color.

Key Takeaways of the Global Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market

Cellulose type of Insoluble dietary fiber accounts for more than half of market share and is expected to indicate a rising growth curve in Insoluble dietary fiber market during period of forecast 2019 – 2027 owing to easy availability of raw materials for extraction of cellulose insoluble dietary fiber.

Cereals and grains are a major contributor to global Insoluble dietary fiber market and are projected to grow double over period of forecast owing to increased production of cereals and grains as compared to fruits and vegetables.

North America and Europe Insoluble dietary fiber market together hold more than two thirds of market share. However, increasing consumer base of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Latin America Insoluble dietary fiber market to hold more than 7% market share in terms of value and is likely to gain 50 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2027.

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of Insoluble dietary fiber market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

Type Cellulose

Hemicellulose

Chitin and Chitosan

Lignin

Fiber/Bran

Resistant Starch Others Source Fruits

Exotic Fruits

Citrus Fruits

Others

Vegetables

Cereals & grains

Legumes

Front Runners are Opting for Strategic Product Development to Escalate Sales

Front runners in insoluble dietary fiber market are CP Kelco, Cargill Inc. and Ingredion, Inc. are companies with extensive research and development capabilities. Front runners are frequently launching exhaustive product portfolios to gain a competitive edge in the market and see an upward trend of revenue growth. Companies such as Ingredion Inc., CP Kelco and Swedish Oat Fiber AB are planning to opt for a more diversified portfolio for water binding insoluble dietary fibers.

