Gel Documentation Systems Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17162887

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels. These gels are typically stained with ethidium bromide or other fluorophores such as SYBR Green. These systems come in a variety of configurations, depending on throughput and sample type.

By product type, the Gel Documentation Systems Market is classified into instruments, software, and accessories. The instruments segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. This growth is mainly due to the high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research & development institutions. Moreover, the use of advanced techniques, such as Western blot and DNA diagnostics, has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is driving the demand for automated and advanced gel documentation instruments.

By light source, the Gel Documentation Systems Market is segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. In 2018, the LED segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, due to the ease of use, low-to-moderate output, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and output that has a much wider bandwidth. Moreover, LEDs provide visual comfort to viewers, making it easy to focus on the gel plate to be analyzed. This, coupled with the energy efficiency and low maintenance & disposal costs, is expected to drive the market segment in the coming years.

Geographically, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing pharmaceuticals industry and rising government funding for academic research are the driving factors of the market in this region. With such developments, major players in the market are focusing on this region to increase their revenue by signing distribution agreements. For instance, one of the key players, LI-COR biosciences has entered into an agreement with SPD Scientific Pte Ltd. for distribution of its products in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Get Data as per your Format and Definition | REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=17162887

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com