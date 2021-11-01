Textile Chemicals Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving Till 2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the surging apparel sales via online retail shops have been enabling sustainable growth in the textile chemicals market amid COVID-19. Some of the leading players are focusing on improving their online presence to offset lack of footfall in brick and mortar stores.

This factor, while enabling growth in the textile sector, will create growth prospects for the textile chemicals market as well. Textile chemicals are a key ingredient in fabric processing that provide sweat absorption, antimicrobial properties, stain and wrinkle protection, specific texture and finish to the material.

Increasing focus on sustainable clothing has compelled market players to shift focus towards eco-friendly textile chemicals, finds FactMR. The market also is expected to gain from the advent of novel technologies, aiding the production of smart textiles that offer improved quality and better durability.

The report uncovers hidden opportunities in the market, besides offering a comprehensive overview. Some of the key takeaways from the report are discussed below.

Key Takeaways from Textile Chemicals Market Report

While synthetic fibers continue witnessing surging sales, demand for sustainability will bolster growth prospects for the segment comprising natural fiber

Asia Pacific will continue recording high demand for textile chemicals, backed by the expansion of the apparel industry

Consistent demand for coating and sizing chemicals will contribute to help the segment dominate the market in terms of product type

Increasing demand for non-toxic colorant and dyes will significantly fuel demand in the market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted numerous industries including the textile chemicals sector. The lockdown imposed in countries has led to shutdowns of several plants and businesses. Lack of raw materials has put a halt to manufacturing. The halt in production and transportation have declined sales and economy in the textile chemicals market. Though the market is going through a downward trend, it is expected to bounce back in 2021.

