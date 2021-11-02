Life Science Analytics Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Life Science Analytics Market is expected to reach 42.0 billion by 2025 from USD 22.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements, big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials, increasing adoption of analytics for sales & marketing applications, need for improved data standardization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and the need for improved patient outcomes. On the other hand, high implementation costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Based on the delivery mode, the Life Science Analytics Market is segmented into the on-demand model and the on-premise model. The on-demand model segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advantages such as increasing demand for self-driven analytics, lack of upfront capital investments for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and pay-as-you-go pricing of this model.

Based on type, the market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Analytics Software Market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the significant usage of descriptive analytics by stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the past trends and events occurring in real-time.

The life science analytics market is a highly diversified and competitive market, with a large number of players, including mid-tier companies and startup firms, competing for market shares. SAS Institute, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Quintiles, Inc. (US), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Wipro (India), MaxisIT, Inc. (US), TAKE Solutions (India), and SCIO Health Analytics (US) are some of the key players in this market. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches & upgrades; expansions; mergers & acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to further expand their presence in the global market.

Agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were the key growth strategies adopted by players from 2017 to 2020. Some of the leading players who adopted these strategies are SAS Institute (US), Wipro Limited (India), Accenture (Ireland), IBM Corporation (US), and IQVIA (US).

IBM Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation is one of the leading players in the life science analytics market. The company’s strong position in the market can be attributed to its brand recognition and extensive product offerings. The company focuses on inorganic as well as organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and product launches in order to expand its existing product portfolio and strengthen its market position. For instance, in June 2017, IBM and Cornell University announced a new collaboration using next-generation sequencing combined with big data analytics. In February 2017, the company launched the Watson Platform for Health Cloud and a specialized Watson Health Consulting Services unit. Such developments are expected to help the company to maintain its strong presence in the market.

Oracle Corporation (US)

Oracle, with its broad customer base of over 430,000 customers and geographic presence in over 175 countries, is a key player in a range of IT software, hardware, and service-related markets, including the life science analytics market. The company focuses on continuously updating its products and meeting customer expectations. To provide tailored solutions, Oracle is continuously investing in expanding its cloud-based solutions segment. For instance, in April 2016, the company launched a cloud version of the Oracle Health Sciences Safety Suite 8.0 for pharmaceutical companies.

