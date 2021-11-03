Secure Your Endpoints with SafeAeon’s Managed EDR Services

Pleasanton, USA, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — The world is facing catastrophic business disruption due to cyberattacks constantly. Cyber resiliency and skill gap are two top concerns that businesses want to address. The monetary and data lost in breaches and the sheer number of cyber-attacks on companies, government, and individuals have surged to an alarming rate. The organizations are at risk from threat vectors, not only from the attackers with increasingly sophisticated tools available at their disposal, but also from the insider malicious actors as well. It is estimated that cyber-attacks are going to cost $6 Trillion loss in 2021 globally.

SafeAeon is one of the leading global “Endpoint Detection and Response” service provider. The integrated security architecture, 24/7 SOC monitoring combined with tailor-made processes and procedures limits negative impacts on the client network. The in-house team is highly proficient and experienced. SafeAeon helps organizations to achieve cybersecurity maturity more quickly, smoothly and helps them to focus on their core business. SafeAeon approach to service delivery is specifically designed to cater to the needs of their MSP/MSSP customers in the area of Fully-managed, Co-managed, and Customized SOC-as-a-Service delivery models. SafeAeon offers 24/7/365, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Managed Endpoint Detection and Remediation (MDR) Services.

SafeAeon proactively delivers 24/7/365 endpoint detection and response services to their customers. SafeAeon mission is to provide high-quality SOC services at a reasonable price to enable all businesses (small, medium and large) protect their organizations by removing the hindrance of outdated tech, rigid mindsets, high costs, and talent shortages. SOC analysts leverage ML Analytics, Artificial Intelligence-based next-generation tech stack for Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud security with a focus on improving capabilities for controlling incidents from advance detection to response to remediation.

About SafeAeon

