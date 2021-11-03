DQLabs Appoints Leandro DalleMule to InsurTech Advisory Board

Pasadena, CA, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — DQLabs, a visionary in augmented data quality management, today announced that Leandro DalleMule has joined its InsurTech Advisory Board. Mr. DalleMule is currently the North America General Manager for Planck, a leading AI platform for commercial insurance. Previously, he spent five and half years as AIG’s Chief Data Officer, leading the Data Management function across AIG, as well as for the P&C and General Insurance divisions. While at AIG, he developed and executed several data quality initiatives including governance, standardization, quality measurement & improvement including the creation of a single source of truth, as well as architecture, actuarial, BI and analytics delivery.

“We are excited to welcome DalleMule to DQLabs’ InsurTech Advisory Board,” said Raj Joseph, CEO of DQLabs. “DalleMule has nearly 30 years of experience helping several businesses in insurance, retail, energy, manufacturing, telecom, and especially financial services to achieve increased profitability through data analytics.”

Mr. DalleMule has extensive technical, business, and managerial experience globally, including leading consumer banking analytics for Citibank, launching the marketing analytics function for BlackRock and starting up a bank in Italy for GE Capital. In addition, his financial services experience also includes managing risk and M&A activity of a $40B global mortgage portfolio across 27 countries and starting up a $10M analytics consulting practice in Brazil for Deloitte.

“DQLabs.ai is an augmented data quality platform to manage your entire data quality life cycle,” said DalleMule. “With ML and self-learning capabilities, organizations can measure, monitor, remediate and improve data quality across any type of data – all in one agile, innovative self-service platform. I am excited to join the DQLabs’ InsurTech Advisory Board and be a part of its next phase of growth.”

DalleMule holds a B.Sc. in mechanical engineering from University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, magna cum laude MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a graduate certificate in applied mathematics from Columbia University.

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs, Inc is a leading innovator in the space of Data Quality. With its augmented data quality platform, organizations manage the entire data quality life cycle from measurement and monitoring to improvement of data quality. DQLabs capabilities focus on process level automation covering the full lifecycle of data quality including analysis, cleansing, and remediation with monitoring plus providing out of the box business insights and recommendations across any type of data. With ML and self-learning capabilities, organizations not only improve ROI but also enrich customer experiences by discovering trustable data within minutes.

For more information, visit: www.dqlabs.ai/overview.

Contact:

Raj Joseph

720-256-7540

info@dqlabs.ai