Learning Activities For Kids in Killeen, TX

Posted on 2021-Nov-03

Killeen, TX, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — In addition to academics, it is important for kids to indulge in other activities that help in the overall development of their personalities. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas offer a variety of after-school learning and other activities that encourage youngsters to develop life skills required for success at work and in relationships as adults.

About the Club 

The club was formed in 1964 and is presently spread over 8 communities and 25 sites in Central Texas. It aims to provide its members with a world-class experience and a host of activities that aid in personality development, developing a healthy lifestyle and attaining academic success. It provides a safe environment for kids to grow and thrive under the supervision of responsible adults. The after-school club is open for students aged 6-18 years.

Learning Activities 

  • Career Launch- Equips students with job search and job readiness skills through interactive activities like job shadowing, mentoring and training opportunities
  • DIY STEM-An activity-based STEM curriculum for 9-12 year olds
  • Diplomas to Degrees- A college readiness program that helps students to develop short and long-term goals
  • Money Matters-Aims at improving financial management skills
  • Image Makers- Photography
  • National Fine Arts Exhibit- Encourages participation at regional and national art events
  • Project Learn- Consists of high-yielding learning activities
  • Summer Brain Gain- One-week modules of themed activities
  • Power Hour- Provides homework assistance, learning activities and tutoring services

Benefits of Club Membership 

  • Scholarship opportunities: Subhani Foundation Scholarship, New Horizons Scholarship, Mize Education Scholarship, etc.
  • Active involvement in the local community
  • A safe and secure environment
  • Affordable membership
  • Availability of professional assistance for completing assignments
  • Encourages self-directed learning
  • Availability of high-yield learning activities like writing activities, leisure reading, discussions and more

Other Activities Offered 

  • Healthy Lifestyle Programs
  • Character and Citizenship Programs

For more information about learning activities at the club, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas at 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 699-5808. You can also visit its website at https://www.bgctx.org or connect on its social media pages on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

