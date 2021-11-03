US Capital Global Appoints Seasoned Wall Street Professional as New Vice President at Global Headquarters

San Francisco, CA, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital Global is pleased to announce that Robert Jones has joined the group’s global headquarters in San Francisco as a Vice President within the group’s Investment Banking division. With decades of experience on Wall Street, Mr. Jones is a seasoned investment professional with a strong background in later-stage growth capital and public and private company finance.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices on four continents, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Mr. Jones brings to US Capital Global more than 25 years of experience in capital formation, debt and equity financing, portfolio management, arbitrage strategies, and due diligence across a wide range of industries. He has received numerous awards for excellence among his peers during his tenure at First California Capital, Kirlin Securities, and Fleet Bank.

“I’m extremely pleased to be joining US Capital Global’s Investment Banking division in San Francisco,” said Mr. Jones. “After several decades on Wall Street, it’s a pleasure to be bringing my deep experience and understanding of later-stage growth companies to a global private financial group that excels at supporting small and middle market business expansion and innovation. I share US Capital Global’s three commitments to providing wider access to wealth creation through alternative investments, focusing on profitable impact investing, and leveraging technological innovation in finance.”

Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global, said: “We’re confident that Mr. Jones’s extensive expertise from decades on Wall Street will provide us with the financial insight and keen foresight to better serve the needs of our larger clients and investors. Moreover, Mr. Jones specializes in diversity, inclusion, and effective communication within the working environment, a skill set we greatly value and promote at US Capital Global. We are very happy to welcome him to the team and look forward to working alongside him.”

About US Capital Global:

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

1 Ferry Building, Suite 201

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

https://www.uscapglobal.com