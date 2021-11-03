Emergency Warning Lights Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2020-2030

The global emergency warning lights market is expected to be valued around US$ 1.2 Bn in 2030. As the outbreak of coronavirus continues, there has been a downfall in production activity, impacting several related industries such as automotive, oil & gas, construction, and others, which has weakened demand for emergency warning lights. However, the market is expected to experience better growth during the recovery period, owing to the implementation of stringent regulations, thereby forcing businesses and public authorities to pay strict attention towards the installation of emergency warning lights.

The use of emergency warnings lights is restricted by law in many jurisdictions, and several norms are required to be followed by public-funded authorities as well as industries. For instance in Texas, lighting standards for highway maintenance or construction vehicles and service vehicles require to follow guidelines by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This, in turn, is foreseen to unlock more growth avenues for the emergency warning lights market in the future.

Key Takeaways from Emergency Warning Lights Market Study

The global emergency warning lights market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 370 Mn, and anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of nearly 4% through 2030.

By product, LEDs are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 90% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030.

By end user, emergency warning lights used by government authorities are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4%, and are expected to be valued 1.6X more than the institutional segment by the end of 2020.

North America is projected to hold maximum share in the global emergency warning lights market, and the market is expected to grow 3.2X more than South Asia & Oceania over the next ten years.

By sales channel, the direct-to-customer segment is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 785 Mn by the end of 2030.

“The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 will have short-term implications on the emergency warning lights market. Expansion of the market will rely on growth in industrial and construction, which will enable manufacturers to meet various needs and demand. Further, focus on public safety and law enforcement is anticipated to boost the prospects of the emergency warning lights market over the coming years,”

Key Segments of Emergency Warning Lights Market Fact.MR’s study on the emergency warning lights market offers information divided into four key segments-product, end-user, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Product Incandescent

Halogen

LEDs End-User Institutional Industrial Thermal Power Plants Oil & Gas Industry Others Construction

Individual/Residential

Government Authorities Sales Channel Direct-to-Customer

Third-party Online Channels

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade Channels Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

