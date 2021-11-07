Coated Glass Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Coated Glass sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Coated Glass. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Coated Glass Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Coated Glass market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Coated Glass

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Coated Glass, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Coated Glass Market.

Rising temperatures and increasingly stringent carbon emission norms position the global coated glass market to grow at a robust pace of over 8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Coated glass characteristics such as solar control, and enhanced illumination garner consumer traction.

Reduction of carbon emissions from cooling systems is a priority for organizations. Coated glass aids energy savings by reducing the amount of cooling or heating required in corporate and commercial buildings. Modern architecture is witnessing rampant adoption of coated glass in residential, as well as, commercial spaces. Architects at the forefront of modern designs, employ coated glass in strategic ways to extract maximum sun blocking, while enhancing visual appeal. When coupled with high-temperature outliers in GCC countries, analysts project a meteoric growth in Middle East.

Key Takeaways of Coated Glass Market Study

East Asia accounts for a majority of global sales with more than 1/4rd of the total market value. The region exhibits an impressive 7% CAGR growth.

Middle East & Africa offers the most remunerative growth opportunities, on the back of, market penetration of international coating standards coupled with increasing disposable income of high-net-worth individuals.

Owing to low emissivity and cost-efficient production processes, the soft coating segment will grow 2X from 2019 to 2029.

Architectural applications will continue to lead product demand on the back of increasing infrastructure development and the consequent need for energy efficient buildings.

Optical applications exhibit the highest growth rate of more than 15% CAGR till 2029. Consumer preference for sun blocking characteristics in lenses and anti-glare glasses propel the coated glass demand from this segment.

Automotive applications will show the second highest growth of over 10% CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial and consumer vehicles are rapidly employing sun reflective glasses to address temperature control and anti-glare needs while driving.

“Manufacturers are innovating production processes to accommodate the rising need for customization from clients. The competitive landscape is driven by material, and sun blocking performance. Market players must identify future growth prospects based on application segment requirements.”-Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Competition Heats Up as Innovations in Coated Glass Abound

Emerging countries offer growth opportunities for international coated glass manufacturers. Innovations such as nano textured glass, directional glass, and hydrophilic glasses are attracting customers. For instance, the hydrophilic glass ensures self-cleaning of fog on the glass surface. Product characteristics such as anti-contamination, anti-bacterial, and icephobicity impel market demand during the forecast. For example, icephobicity helps consumers in extreme cold temperatures to ensure that ice from snowfall does not obstruct visibility and can be removed easily. The competitive landscape of coated glass market is moderately fragmented. Research and development activities in modern architecture is another fueling factor. Market players can leverage this by investing in industry 4.0 technologies such as cobots, and automated guided vehicles to reduce manufacturing costs. These technologies also cater to an emerging made-to-order customer trend by enabling real time collaboration, precision in design, and cost efficient manufacturing.

Global Coated Glass Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global coated glass market is segmented on the basis of coating, application and region.

Coating Hard

Soft Application Architectural

Automotive

Optical

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Coated Glass Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Coated Glass market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Coated Glass market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Coated Glass Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Coated Glass Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Coated Glass Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Coated Glass Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Coated Glass: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Coated Glass sales.

More Valuable Insights on Coated Glass Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Coated Glass, Sales and Demand of Coated Glass, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

