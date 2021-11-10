IE2 Industrial Motor to Gain Maximum Traction in the Industrial Motor Market by 2031 End

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Industrial Motor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Industrial Motor Market across various industries and regions.

Increasing number of industries across the globe use industrial motor in order to run their manufacturing units. Hence, manufacturers of industrial motor are introducing energy efficient motors with better design offering efficiency.

New technologies are also being integrated in industrial motor to make it work more smartly. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global industrial motor market during the forecast period, 2017-2026, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.

Scope

The scope of the report is to analyze the global industrial motors market for the period 2017-2026 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis. Industrial motor manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report. The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.

Summary

The report begins with a concise summary of the global industrial motors market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global industrial motors market.

Overview

The next section is an overview of the global industrial motors market. This includes the introduction to the market and a standard definition of the product – industrial motor. In this section, year-over-year growth and market value is offered to readers. Year-over-year growth gives readers a broader picture on growth patterns during the forecast period.

The next section of the report offers a thorough description of the latest macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global industrial motors market. Considering the interconnectedness of the industrial motor market to global automotive market and, in general, the global economy, readers will get valuable insights on how international developments impact this market.

In a bid to keep readers up-to-date on the latest developments in the global industrial motors market, the report offers readers a roundup of the latest trends impacting the market. As the automotive sector is ever-evolving, staying abreast with latest trends and developments is paramount to formulating key business strategies. Information on supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing, and list of distributors are offered to readers in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global industrial motor market, the report by Fact.MR provides in-depth and segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global industrial motor market is segmented on the basis of efficiency, application, motor type, end use vertical, and region. This segment-wise analysis also consists of the country-wise forecast on all the major parameters of the global industrial motor market.

The concluding section of the report profiles companies operating in the global industrial motors market. Companies of all sizes, including market leaders, established players, and market entrants are profiled in this section. The competitive intelligence offers information on company overview and other important parameters, such as product offerings and key financials.

Expansion of industries with increasing production around the world is resulting in the growth of industrial motor. Moreover, increasing cost of electricity is leading towards the rising demand for energy efficient and cost-effective industrial motor. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on developing industrial motor with a new design and lightweight to make it easy to use across various industries. Increasing awareness regarding the depletion of water resources and growing need for water recycling is also contributing towards the growth of industrial motor market. Manufacturers are also moving towards integrating smart sensors in the industrial motor to reduce downtime and extend the lifetime along with the low energy consumption. Manufacturers are also focusing on the control system for industrial motor that helps in reducing the energy consumption.

According to the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global industrial motor market is expected to witness sluggish growth. The market is estimated to increase to 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global industrial motor market is estimated to reach US$ 14,959.1 million revenue. Converting electrical energy into mechanical energy, industrial motor is used in manufacturing units. Improving standards in design and efficiency are driving manufacturers to develop and design new industrial motor that can reduce energy consumption and offer efficiency. Following are the insights on how the global industrial motor market will perform during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Efficiency E1

IE2

IE3

IE4

DC and others Application Compressors

Pumps & Fans

Conveyors

Crushers

Extruders

Other Applications Motor Type DC Brushed motor

Dc Brsuhless motor

Stepper motor

Traction Motor End Use Vertical Commercial HVAC

F&B Manufacturing

Mining

Utilities

Other Sectors

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Industrial Motor Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the largest region in the global industrial motor market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Owing to the rapid infrastructure development and industrialization in the countries such as India and China, APEJ is anticipated to witness the growth.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness the growth in the global industrial motor market. New oil reserves in North America is driving the demand for industrial motor in oil and gas industry. Also, stringent government regulation in the region for saving energy and electricity is driving the demand for energy-efficient industrial motor.

IE2 industrial motor is expected to witness the highest growth in the global industrial motor market. By the end of 2026, IE2 is estimated to surpass US$ 4,800 million revenue.

Pumps and Fans are expected to account for nearly half of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Pumps and fans are estimated to surpass US$ 7,600 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Among various motors, DC Brushless is expected to be the largest type of industrial motor. Between 2017 and 2026, DC Brushless motor is estimated to surpass US$ 1,900 million incremental opportunity.

Commercial HVAC is expected to emerge as the biggest end user in the global industrial motor market. Commercial HVAC is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,400 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The report also offers detailed analysis of the leading market players in the global market for industrial motor. These players are expected to remain active through 2026. These include companies such as ABB Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, WEG SA, TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, and Shandong Huali Electric Motor Group Co. Ltd.



