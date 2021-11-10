Sales of Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach a Value of Around US$ 1.8 Bn by 2022 end

Tiles are used in several applications in the construction industry. Tiles made from ceramic material are referred to as ceramic tiles. Ceramic tiles deliver various benefits such as ease of maintenance, durability, they are light in weight, they have good color consistency, and are resistant to corrosion. These aspects have driven the growth in consumption of ceramic tiles and hence the growth of the ceramic tiles market in Canada. However, certain limitations pose hindrances to the growth of the Canada ceramic tiles market. The manufacturing of ceramic tiles leave particulate matter along with greenhouse gases which is harmful to the environment. Moreover, there is greater volatility in the pricing of raw material used for the manufacturing of ceramic tiles; there is price volatility in raw material such as feldspar, bentonite, silica sand as well as kaolin.

The Canada ceramic tiles market is poised to reach a value of around US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a sluggish CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022.

3 Forecast Highlights on Canada Ceramic Tiles Market

Porcelain segment by product type is poised to dominate the Canada ceramic tiles market as it is expected to show higher market share by revenue of about 47.7% by the end of 2022

Glazed and unglazed segments by product type are expected to grow at a comparatively slow rate, however, the glazed segment has an upper hand as it shows higher market share and this trend is expected to continue during the period of forecast 2017 to 2022

Commercial segment by application is expected to show higher dominance in 2017 as well as by the end of 2022 as it has a higher growth rate than the household segment. The commercial segment is poised to reflect a CAGR of 2.7% throughout the period of forecast

Ceramic Tiles Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of ceramic tiles market on the basis of application, formulation, end-use, sales type, across five regions.

Application

Walls

Flooring

Others

Formulation

Dry Pressed

Extruded

Casting

The report has also profiled leading players in the Canada market for ceramic tiles, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Crossville Inc., Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A, Olympia Tile International Inc., Custom Building Products, Inc., Interceramic Inc., Florida Tile, Inc., Granitifiandre SpA, ARDEX GmbH, R.A.K Ceramics PJSC and Mohawk Industries, Inc.

