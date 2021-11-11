Ukrainian artist Ivan Turetskyy at the Swiss Logistics Center of Chiasso from 13 November

London, England, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Fifteen works of art, rich in color that give magic to the observer who gets lost with his gaze and his soul in the vortex of chromatic movement and micro-macro geometries that the master’s wise soul and mind were able to create, leading us to review a new post-futurism in a completely new key where art returns fully to be the master of the scene. The Authorities of Chiasso and Castiglione Olona, ​​of the Canton of Ticino, the President of Propeller Club Milano, and the Italy-Hong Kong Association, Dr. Riccardo Fuochi will be present Master Ivan Turetskyy at the Swiss Logistics Center of Chiasso, in Switzerland.

Ivan Turetskyy was born on August 17, 1956, in Krasnoyarsk (Russia). He trained artistically at the Lviv Ivan Trush University of Art and Lviv State Institute of Decorative Arts and Crafts. He currently works in the fields of oil painting, graphics, and heraldry. Ivan Turetskyy is a member of the Union of National Artists of Ukraine. His works can be found in private collections in Ukraine and abroad. The Ukrainian artist has created an underground culture within the strand of metaphysical art. In contrast to the uniqueness of Soviet society, his intellectual enigmas resembled the works of Alberto Savinio, only to arrive at neo-futurism.

Plasticity has long played a special role in the works by Ivan Turetsky. The shadows of his favorite artistic masterpieces become visible: baroque sculpture and Byzantine icon. The conscious connection between abstract form and visual experience was once well substantiated by his compatriot, Ukrainian Cubo-futurist Oleksandr Archipenko: “Art is not what we see, but what we have inside us.”

