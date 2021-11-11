Accel Research Sites now enrolling healthy volunteers, 60 to 80 years old, for phase 1 trial

Florida, USA, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy individuals between the ages of 60 to 80 living in Central Florida have the opportunity to help potentially bring a new therapeutic to market.

Accel Research Sites is working on a phase 1 study at its DeLand location testing the safety, tolerability and efficacy of an investigational therapeutic that might eventually help those suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and potentially other lung conditions such as Long COVID complications.

“This is a great opportunity for us to run a study to potentially make a difference for those living with IPF—and beyond—down the line,” said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites.

IPF is a serious lung disease that causes scar tissue to build up in the lungs, making it harder to breathe. While two therapeutics are approved for disease treatment, they both have limitations, including gastrointestinal side effects that can lead to poor treatment compliance and even discontinuation.

This study aims to evaluate a potential treatment that might eventually be an option for IPF and other conditions that involve lung inflammation and fibrosis, including progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases and long COVID.

Accel Research Sites is seeking 25 healthy men and 25 healthy women ages 60 to 80 for the double-blind, randomized crossover study. Patients will stay at the Accel clinic for two sets of five days (10 days total). The study begins November 13, 2021.

Participants will be compensated for their time. Those interested can visit https://accelresearchsites.com/ and create a profile. A member of the Accel team will reach out to evaluate further eligibility.

Accel Research Sites provides novel treatment options in all major therapeutic areas. It has more than 30 locations, including a 62-bed Phase 1 unit in Florida and units in Georgia and Alabama.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

