Specializing Warehouse Space The Modular Way With Prefab Wall Panels

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Adding new equipment and machinery to a facility is an integral part of growing a business. However, as upgrades are made throughout a facility, some changes may be necessary to the facility layout as well to maintain a safe and comfortable working environment. For example, New machinery can potentially introduce harmful noise into a facility. However, Panel Built’s modular building system allows companies to introduce engineering controls in their facility, protecting their employees.  

Engineering controls are vital in the Hierarchy of Controls facilities use to mitigate risk inside their warehouses. Engineering controls often place a physical barrier between the employee and the hazard. In this case, Panel Built’s sound dampening wall panels can maintain the noise permeating throughout the facility by creating an enclosure around the new equipment. Conversely, breakrooms and offices can also be created to create a comfortable environment for employees to relax and work within. Using prefabricated wall panels, fully custom layouts and configurations can be created 100% to customer specifications. To fit into practically any environment, Panel Built offers a variety of insulative cores and wall facings to increase the wall’s R-Value, STC, or fire rating.  

Since 1995, Panel Built, Inc. has been a modular construction provider, offering modular offices, mezzanines, guard booths, ballistic rated buildings, prefabricated towers, and more. Panel Built and all of their employees operate under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.” 

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/modular-offices

