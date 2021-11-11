Increase in the number of people suffering from cancer is boasting the Growth of Contrast Media Injectors Market.

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Injector Heads, Syringes), Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), & End Users (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2024, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Contrast Media Injectors Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Driver : Increasing prevalence of Cancer and CVD

Globally, there has been a significant increase in the number of people suffering from cancer. , the number of people suffering from cancer is expected to increase by 50% to 15 million by 2020 (Source: World Cancer Report, 2003 by WHO). Similarly, CVDs and strokes are the leading causes of death around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the major cause of death globally. The WHO estimated that in 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died of CVDs, which represented 31% of the global deaths; this number is estimated to increase to 23.6 million by 2030. Contrast media injectors are used to inject contrast media at the time of diagnostic imaging to enhance image quality and improve patient safety. Thus, the increase in the number of cancer and CVD cases will stimulate the demand for improved healthcare facilities and advanced diagnostic imaging procedures, which, in turn, will drive the market for contrast media injectors.

Opportunity: IT-enabled solutions for contrast media injectors

Contrast media injectors are now enabled with an LCD screen to maintain flow rates and monitor patient status. Also, market players are introducing new software for injector systems that can generate data in real-time. Information such as contrast media flow rate, injection pressure, injection speed, and type of contrast media can be easily accessed through this software. The IT department of a hospital can connect this software directly to their hospital information systems or electronic medical records and access patient data from picture archiving and communication systems. This reduces the time, error rate, and effort to upload statistical data and images manually.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Contrast Media Injector market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the contrast media injector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to factors such as the rising R&D investments and favorable demographic scenario in China, rising aging population and cancer incidence in Japan, growing investment in the Indian radiology market, and increasing focus of market players & increasing government support to strengthen healthcare service delivery in other countries are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Key Market Players

Major players in this market include Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), Guerbet Group (France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd (Japan), Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt) (China), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (Hongkong), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd (China), Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd. (China), and Medtron AG (Germany).

COVID-19 impact on the Global Contrast Injectors Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population as well as huge economic impact on most of the countries. The Pandemic has put a huge strain on the healthcare systems around the world. During this period, health care institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to slow the spread of disease and conserve health care resources for COVID-19 patients. Many radiology departments have experienced a rapid decline in imaging case volume. Radiology practices should anticipate 50% to 70% decreases in imaging volume that will last a minimum of 3 to 4 months, depending on the location of practice and the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in each region. While the future looks uncertain due to Covid-19.

