Electronics & Electrical Application Segment is Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Synthetic Quartz Market Between 2017 and 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Synthetic Quartz Market by Type (Synthetic Quartz Crystal, Synthetic Quartz Glass), Application (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Construction), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The synthetic quartz market is estimated at USD 72.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 95.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as growing demand for smartphones and connected devices, increasing adoption of 4G and LTE networks, and rising demand for advanced electronic devices and equipment from the healthcare industry are driving the growth of the synthetic quartz market across the globe.

Browse 103 Market Data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Quartz Market by Type (Synthetic Quartz Crystal, Synthetic Quartz Glass), Application (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Construction), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2022”

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=239494363

Based on type, the synthetic quartz crystal segment is projected to lead the synthetic quartz market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on type, the synthetic quartz crystal segment is estimated to lead the synthetic quartz market in 2017, in terms of value. Synthetic quartz crystals are used in various industries, including electronics & electrical, automotive, aerospace, defense, and others. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of wireless technologies across industries, as most wireless devices use synthetic quartz crystal oscillators to generate a stable frequency.

Among applications, the electronics & electrical segment is estimated to lead the synthetic quartz market, in terms of value.

Based on application, the electronics & electrical segment is estimated to lead the synthetic quartz market in 2017, in terms of value. Electronics & electrical is one of the prominent application segments for synthetic quartz as the global electronics sector has been showing robust growth in recent years with the evolution of smartphones and tablet PCs. Rising disposal income in emerging economies of Asia Pacific has been resulting in the adoption of the electronics & electrical devices across the region, thus helping the synthetic quartz market to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=239494363

The synthetic quartz market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region is a highly potential market for synthetic quartz. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing synthetic quartz market during the forecast period. The primary reason behind this growth projection is the expansion of telecommunication networks in China, South Korea, India, and other emerging countries of the region. Asia Pacific is also the largest producer and consumer of smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other consumer electronic devices in the world. This, coupled with the increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region, is expected to boost the synthetic quartz market in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

The key players operating in the synthetic quartz market are NIHON DEMPA KOGYO (Japan), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Kyocera (Japan), and TXC Corporation (Taiwan).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.