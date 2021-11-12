Sports Composites Market: Detailed Analysis of Segment, Major Companies, Strategies, Growth and Forecast| Markets and Markets

The report “Sports Composites Market by Resin Type, by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, and Other Fibers), by Application (Golf Stick, Rackets, Bicycle, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards, and Others), and by Region – Global Forecasts to 2021”, The global sports composites market is projected to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.59% between 2016 and 2021. The major factors fueling the growth of the sports composites market are increasing use of lightweight materials in sporting goods equipment and growing demand of composites from golf stick and racket application segments.

Different secondary sources such as company websites, encyclopedias, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information that is useful for this extensive commercial study of the global sports composites market. The primary sources, which include experts from related industries have been interviewed to verify and collect critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of the market. The top-down approach has been implemented to validate the market size, in terms of value and volume. With the data triangulation procedure and validation of data through primaries, the exact values of the overall parent market size and individual market sizes have been determined and confirmed in this study.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=192733662

Golf stick application is expected to drive the sports composites market

Composites are being used to manufacture and produce golf club shafts and club heads as these materials offer lighter weight, a high tech image to a rather affluent market, and variety of design options that are not available with traditional steel material. The use of carbon fiber or boron fiber in the designing of golf shaft decreases the shaft mass, which allows the club designer to increase the head mass while still maintaining a low overall club mass. Providing a heavier club head while keeping a lower overall club mass helps the golfer to swing the club faster, resulting in increased carry distance. Thus, the innovation in the golf comprising lightweight shafts, oversized heads, and larger sweet spots have opened the game to broader group of players at numerous ability levels.

Asia-Pacific is the key region for the sports composites market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for composites-based sporting goods due to the increased demand from skis & snowboards, golf stick, racket, and bicycle applications. In addition, easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, growing manufacturing industries, new product developments, capacity expansions, and new plant establishments by various leading players are few factors leading to the growth of the sports composites market in this region.

Carbon fiber: The largest fiber type for composite-based sporting goods

Carbon fiber composites are lightweight and strong, therefore, used in a range of applications in the sports composites market. They are usually used for reduced weight and increased tensile strength, durability, impact absorption, resistance, and stiffness. In sporting goods applications, carbon fiber is used both in the form of textile and prepreg. The major application where carbon fiber is widely used includes golf stick, bicycle, and rackets. Apart from these applications, they are also employed in skis & snowboards, hockey stick, and other applications

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=192733662

Some of the leading manufacturers of composite-based sporting goods include Aldila Inc. (U.S.), Amer Sports (Finland), Jarden Composites (U.S.), ProKennex (Taiwan), Fischer Sports GmbH (Austria), Topkey Corporation (Taiwan), and Rossignol (France). Some of the raw material suppliers profiled are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company(U.S.), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), and SGL Group (Germany). These players adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies.

This report covers the market by value and volume for composites-based sporting goods and forecasts the market size until 2021. The report includes the market segmentation by resin type, by fiber type, by application, and by region. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players in the global sports composites market.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com