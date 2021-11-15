RideBoom App Set to Be Launched in Delhi with Bike & Scooter

Delhi, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — You will be able to soon get a ride with a RideBoom bike & Scooter in Delhi in the coming weeks.

RideBoom is currently available in tri-city Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. It is a rideshare app where the rider can get a car or a bike scooter with the push of a button. 1% of each ride is donated to local charities.

RideBoom will not only offer passengers a large selection of vehicles but guarantee uniform and transparent pricing, with no additional surcharges during periods of high demand. They don’t auction the rides when the users need them the most.

The most important thing about RideBoom is that it is still a startup bootstrap company and hasn’t raised any amount of money from the venture world like other players in the same domain but it still keeps going to expand and launch its unique app in the major cities of India.

According to the RideBoom founder

“We got a unique platform and we got self-natural take-off capabilities we don’t have to spend a large amount of money to advertise about us”.

“The vehicles and drivers will undergo safety and cleanliness inspections”.

There are no hidden charges or surge prices like other on-demand rideshare companies which are keeping the users in dark by keeping charging extra for the rides.

RideBoom is the first app in the globe that allows you to select the gender of the driver while making a booking.

The other major advantage of RideBoom is that the drivers are self-promoting the application to the other drivers and the users and passengers. The drivers are very excited about RideBoom and they know that RideBoom is trying to secure their future and going to provide them the best opportunity to earn and learn.

In the words of Rajesh Kumar who is driving the taxi for the last six years.

“ We need company alike RideBoom who is truly trying to help the drivers and trying to educate the driver’s community about how to secure the future. In the past, we all are ripoff by the fake promises of the other on-demand rideshare companies”

Riders will get ride coins credits after each ride with RideBoom and they can use these credits against their next taxi or bike scooter rides and each rider or user can give a rating and feedback about their trip experience with RideBoom.

We strive so hard to make our customer’s experience worth it with that’s why we added a new amazing feature that allows our riders to select a rider of their choice while making their bookings, so now you can select your rider based on your gender. Isn’t that amazing?

To know more about RideBoom please visit www.rideboom.com/india

or download the free app from the app store.

Let's RideBoom Today.

