Pennsylvania science start-up MOBILion systems extends successful launch of new technology

Chadds Fords, PA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — MOBILion Systems Inc. is celebrating the culmination of a successful year as it showcases its first commercial High-Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM) product, MOBIE®, at The American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, a key industry event taking place in-person in the company’s hometown of Philadelphia.

MOBILion Systems is a pioneer in fast, efficient, high-resolution instrumentation for biomarker discovery, diagnostics and biotherapeutic drug characterization. It officially launched MOBIE in June 2021, partnering with Agilent Technologies (a world-leading scientific instrument vendor) to integrate the HRIM system with Agilent’s 6500 line of Q-TOF Mass Spectrometers to provide a tool for pharmaceutical companies to develop safer and more effective biologic therapeutics, and aid clinical researchers in discovering novel biomarkers, which will help to better understand disease mechanisms and treatments.

Soon after the launch, in July 2021, MOBILion Systems announced the close of a $60 million Series C financing round, led by D1 Capital Partners. The proceeds are being used to scale the commercialization of MOBIE to deliver improved biologic therapeutic characterization to the broader biopharma industry and advance product development for expansion into other markets.

2021 also saw MOBILion announcing its strategic partnership with Protein Metrics to provide a software solution for data processing and data analysis for biopharma characterization systems.

Throughout the beta phase of MOBIEs development in 2020 and up until the products official debut in June 2021, MOBILion Systems has been working with many collaborators in the field to generate data from the HRIM instrument. Some of the research from these groups will be presented at ASMS, with scientists in the mass spectrometry industry being able to see the MOBIE instrument for the first time in person.

Dr. Melissa Sherman, CEO, MOBILion Systems, commented: Its been such a momentous year for MOBILion Systems with the launch of MOBIE and we are thrilled to finally be in person again with industry thought leaders to show them the impact MOBIE can have to better characterize complex therapeutics and bring drugs to market faster. We would not have reached this significant milestone of releasing our first commercial product without the support from our investors, industry collaborators and strategic partners. This has been a very busy and challenging time for the world, and the successes the MOBILion team have achieved are not only a testament to their perseverance but also represent the culmination of many years of hard work. Weve only just begun, so watch out for more exciting things to come from MOBILion!

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science with the commercialization of High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec (HRIM-MS) based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM). HRIM-MS provides fast, efficient, high-resolution separations to improve the characterization of biopharmaceuticals and accelerate the drug development process. It provides faster, more accurate and more reliable monitoring of critical quality attributes and is proving extremely beneficial for scientists working with complex and challenging analyte classes such as glycans and lipids. HRIM is untangling the complexities of these molecules for biomarker discovery and enabling deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches, revealing what others leave unseen. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter, visit https://mobilionsystems.com/ or contact media@mobilionsystems.com.

