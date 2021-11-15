HR Professional Services Market Share and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 15 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “HR professional services Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the HR professional services Industry. Latest report on the global HR professional services market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The global HR professional services market is anticipated to value USD 7.47 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The surging need to manage organizational workflow and team management is projected to trigger the demand for such services.

The on-premise deployment held the highest share across the global market in 2017 due to its enhanced flexibility and customization features. While the hosted deployment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to advanced features provided by the key players.

In 2017, the IT & Telecom end-use segment dominated the global market owing to the rapid growth of the information technology sector across the globe and the need for deployment of such services for the efficient workflow of organizations. On the other hand, the retail segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years on account of their feature to permit retailers to focus on their core tasks.

North America dominated the global market with revenue of USD 1.08 Billion due to a rising number of HR professional service providers across this region. While the Asia Pacific valued USD 558.7 Million in 2017 on account of initiatives undertaken by governing bodies for effective workflow management.

Some of the companies for HR Professional Services market are:

Workday, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; ADP, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Ultimate Software; and SAP SE.

