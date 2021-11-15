Demand for Detergents & Liquid Soaps Are Set to Surpass US$ 170 Mn Mark Through 2029

Alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS) market witnessed 2.4% y-o-y volume growth in 2018 over 2017, according to Fact.MR’s latest research. The study remains bullish on the potential rise in adoption of alpha olefin sulfonates as surfactants, owing to its eco-friendly and biodegradable nature. However, volatility in supply and price may hinder its adoption across various industries. The Fact.MR study offers a holistic analysis on the alpha olefin sulfonates market, providing an insightful assessment on the key factors influencing demand.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=591

Supply and Prices Fluctuations Drive Customers towards Bio-based Alternatives

Demand for alpha olefin sulfonate is witnessing a decline owing to volatility in supply and price. As alpha olefin sulfonates are petroleum-based anionic surfactants, their prices and supplies are highly dependent on those of petroleum compounds, which is restricting their adoption in various industrial applications. Consumers are preferring bio-based anionic surfactants in industrial cleaners and detergents as they are more cost-effective than alpha olefin sulfonates, which is impeding growth of the alpha olefin sulfonates market. Furthermore, end-user industries are shifting away from alpha olefin sulfonates.

The ‘hydrophilic head and a hydrophobic tail’ structure of alpha olefin sulfonates make it difficult for end-users to maintain a high percentage of perfume oil in shampoos and shower gels without compromising their physical properties such as foaming properties and viscosity.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=591

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the alpha-olefin sulfonates market on the basis of product, application, and region.

Product

Powder & needles

Liquid & Paste

Application

Detergents & Liquid soaps

Shampoos

Industrial Cleaners

Emulsion Polymerization

Others

Detergents and Liquid Soaps Industry Creates Maximum Demand for Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

The Fact.MR report opines that the detergents and liquid soaps segment will account for more than half the sales of alpha olefin sulfonates across the world, by 2018. A majority of liquid detergent and liquid soap manufacturing companies are adopting alpha olefin sulfonates as a third generation surfactant owing to its excellent emulsification and foaming properties.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/591

Another factor contributing to the higher demand for alpha olefin sulfonates in detergents over conventional surfactants is its biodegradability. A majority of governmental organizations have declared that alpha olefin sulfonates pose low risks to the human health as well as the environment. Thereby, most detergent manufacturers are inclined towards alpha olefin sulfonates to minimize the carbon footprint of their products and attract a larger consumer base worldwide.

According to the Fact.MR study, the ever-growing market for detergents and soaps in Asia Pacific is likely to contribute heavily to the consumption of alpha olefin sulfonates. Furthermore, in November 2018, the Indian government slashed the goods and service tax (GST) levied of detergents and soaps from 28% down to 18%. Thereby, anticipating a stronger demand for detergents and soaps, leading players in the alpha olefin sulfonates market are modifying their business strategies and shifting their focus on the detergents & soaps market in the Asia Pacific region.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/11/1998786/0/en/Waterproofing-Membranes-Market-to-Expand-at-8-CAGR-by-2029-Renovation-Activities-Create-a-Steady-Revenue-Channel-Says-a-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com