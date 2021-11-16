DQLabs Appoints Vinod Kachroo to InsurTech Advisory Board

Pasadena, CA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — DQLabs , a visionary in augmented data quality management, announced that Vinod Kachroo has joined its InsurTech Advisory Board. Mr. Kachroo is a President of Innoveo and is focused on guiding product strategy and partnerships, scaling delivery, raising brand awareness, and accelerating market momentum and growth for Innoveo.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Kachroo to DQLabs’ InsurTech Advisory Board,” said Raj Joseph, CEO of DQLabs. “Mr. Kachroo has built his reputation in the InsurTech industry as a transformational leader, achieving significant results across a range of companies from tech start-ups to Fortune 100 global insurers.”

Mr. Kachroo was the visionary responsible for leading innovation at SE2 and implementing its industry leading digital platform. Throughout his 30+ year career, Mr. Kachroo has established himself as an innovation leader in insurance, financial services and healthcare working for companies like Tata Consultancy Services, MetLife, Prudential and AIG. A sought-after speaker, author and futurist, Mr. Kachroo is not only able to create a vision for business and innovation, but he’s also able to take a complex idea all the way through planning and execution. Never satisfied with being a spectator, Mr. Kachroo is an avid runner. He pushes himself to see how fast and far he can go – rules he applies when he’s revolutionizing enterprise technology.

“Master Data Management is made smarter with DQLabs’ actionable data quality platform,” said Mr. Kachroo. “With Machine Learning capabilities and augmented analytics, businesses can leverage an immediate ROI and enable users to interact with data and insights without requiring any advanced skills. I am excited to join DQLabs’ InsurTech Advisory Board and I look forward to advising and supporting DQLabs and its innovation in the InsurTech industry.”

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs.ai is an augmented data quality platform to manage your entire data quality life cycle. With ML and self-learning capabilities, organizations can measure, monitor, remediate and improve data quality across any type of data – all in one agile, innovative self-service platform. With a Data Quality First approach and higher degree of automation, both business and technical stakeholders can improve ROI and enrich customer experiences by discovering trustable data and business insights in minutes.

For more information, visit: www.dqlabs.ai/overview.

Contact:

Raj Joseph

720-256-7540

info@dqlabs.ai