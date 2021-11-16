Ultrafiltration Market worth 2,140.1 million USD by 2023 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Ultrafiltration Market by Type (Polymeric, and Ceramic), Module (Hollow Fiber), Application (Municipal, And Industrial (Food & Beverage Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical Processing, Pharma Processing)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The ultrafiltration market is projected to grow from USD 1,064.0 million in 2018 to USD 2,140.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2023.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102302816

Increasing awareness of water & wastewater treatment and requirement of selective separation for meeting water quality standards are the major drivers for the ultrafiltration market. In addition, stringent environmental regulations in many countries are also expected to drive the ultrafiltration market during the forecast period.

Polymeric segment to lead ultrafiltration market during forecast period

Based on type, the polymeric segment is projected to lead the ultrafiltration market during the forecast period. Polymeric type is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency. These membranes are also suitable for various applications such as municipal and industrial treatment application. Ceramic is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of membranes due to high porosity, high permeability, defined pore size, and good mechanical properties.

Industrial segment projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on application, the industrial treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Ultrafiltration is widely used in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, and textile industries. The technology is used for water treatment and manufacturing processes. In addition to this, the presence of stringent regulations in various countries for effluent discharge is also a major factor for the large size of this segment. The R&D departments of manufacturing companies are carrying out research to widen the application areas of ultrafiltration, which is expected to drive the ultrafiltration market during the forecast period.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Ultrafiltration Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=102302816

Browse in-depth TOC on “Ultrafiltration Market”

67 – Market Data Tables

27 – Figures

124 – Pages

APAC ultrafiltration market projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

The ultrafiltration market in the APAC region possesses immense potential for growth. Increasing awareness of water and wastewater treatment and rising scarcity of fresh water are expected to fuel the demand for ultrafiltration during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the key countries in the region contributing significantly towards the growth of the ultrafiltration market in the APAC region.

Some of the key players in the ultrafiltration market are DowDuPont Inc. (US), Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore), Inge GmbH (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (US), GE Water & Process Technologies (US), Hydranautics (US), and Pentair plc (US), among others. Partnerships, agreements & collaborations was the major growth strategy adopted by the market players between 2015 and 2018 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for ultrafiltration in the emerging economies.

Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102302816

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com