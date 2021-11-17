LAN867x Ethernet Transceivers from Microchip Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring advanced Ethernet Transceivers from Microchip in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Industry 4.0 & Industrial Automation.

Microchip’s Ethernet PHYs are the industry’s first transceivers designed and validated to the new 10BASE-T1S standard for single-pair Ethernet released by IEEE. 10BASE-T1S addresses the challenges of creating all-Ethernet architectures for industrial applications such as process controls, building automation and consolidation of systems with multiple interconnection technologies.

The LAN8670, LAN8671 and LAN8672 PHYs are compact, low power, and cost-effective single-port 10BASE-T1S Ethernet physical layer transceivers designed according to the IEEE Std 802.3cg-2019TM specification, providing 10 Mbit/s half-duplex transmit and receive capability over single-balanced pair medium such as Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) cable.

Designed for use in applications requiring an extended temperature range (-40°C to +125°C), the Microchip LAN867x transceivers are compliant to industrial EMC and EMI requirements.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-lan867x-ethernet-phy-transceivers. To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.cn

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###