Wolf Camp releases debut album ‘Folklore’

CINCINNATI, Ohio, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip-hop music known as Wolf Camp has released his official debut album, “Folklore.” It contains seven original Wolf Camp tracks for an approximate total listening time of half an hour. It includes his popular single, “The City,” which dropped winter 2020. Like the single, “Folklore” has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Dark, smooth, and bringing some of the best urban poetry from the artist yet, “Folklore” proves Wolf Camp can bring high-impact hooks and rhymes across an entire record and solidifies him as one of Ohio’s most interesting rappers on the mic today.

Cincinatti’s Wolf Camp has cited as main artistic influences the East Coast scene of the early ’90s, Southern rap, and a few select West Coast artists. The result is a clutch of tracks based largely on lines and beats with sparse, effective melodies and the additional talents of skilled musicians like Lauren Eylise and Adam Pleimen. Fans of the old school will find much to appreciate in “Folklore” and few reasons to complain.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Folklore,” Wolf Camp says that “Hip hop is still alive.” He also expresses several directives for his audience in six short words with the kind of brevity which gives “Folklore” much of its power:

“Think, grow, beware and enjoy life.”

Another key ingredient is Camp’s use of hip hop’s ability to use more aspects of music than most other genres.

“What I’ve always loved about rap music,” writes Wolf Camp, “is the endless possibilities of expression. You take rock, country, classical, heavy metal etc… and make it a dope song.”

Camp previously discussed the album’s single, “The City,” as being his own “unique take on the City” inspired largely by Stevie Wonder’s own popular single, “Living for the City.” Camp said of the track when it dropped last December:

“It’s about the City at both ends of society, high and low. There are good times you can have in the City — but there’s also a harsh reality in the streets.”

He also said he styled his sound on “The City” so audiences would come away feeling “that they just heard something fresh and original that resonates with them on some level.”

The artist’s current official bio reads:

Wolf Camp, born Ralph Camp, is a hip-hop artist from Cincinnati, Ohio. His smooth delivery of double entendres blend with lyrical criticism paints vivid pictures. Wolf Camp spent several years with a local Cincinnati rap group before going solo.

“Folklore” by Wolf Camp is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

“Folklore” by Wolf Camp —

https://open.spotify.com/album/4sOg1UfzriLReW6sXHpWqd