Krish Compusoft Services (KCS) rated at (CMMI)® Maturity Level 5

Iselin, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Krish Compusoft Services (KCS), a multinational professional services company, providing a broad range of services in domains like strategy, consulting, digital technology, and design today announced that it has been appraised at Level 5 of the (CMMI)® Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was conducted by KPMG, with the lead appraiser being Kaliappan Marappa.

(CMMI)® is the highest benchmark that validates the global best practices by guiding the business performance to proven capabilities for any project.

In this detailed and thorough appraisal process, KCS projects related to software engineering, product development, system integration, and services that are executed in the KCS development centers in Ahmedabad, India, and Pune, India have been rated. These projects cover domains like product development, application development, web and mobile application development, and system integration, post-implementation support & services.

As KCS is now appraised at the highest maturity Level 5, it ensures that the organization is functioning at its optimal level with continuous improvement strategies. This benchmark confirms the capabilities of quantitative understanding concerning the business objectives and project performance levels.

As per Mr. Vishal Shukla, CEO KCS, “attaining the highest (CMMI)® rating of Level 5 consolidates the abilities of KCS to seamlessly execute high quality and sophisticated projects within the prescribed timelines and not exceeding the project budget, helping our clients to enjoy multiple returns from their IT investments”.

About KCS

Krish Compusoft Services (KCS) is a global leader in the information technology sector, guiding a huge number of enterprises with its first-class technology products, services, and solutions. A cross-section of the company portfolio reveals its expertise in various verticals, ranging from retail to e-commerce, defining and meeting high-quality benchmarks in the process. KCS thrives on innovation and has consolidated its presence in a highly competitive business environment.

KCS has several certifications, like being a Microsoft Gold, Google Cloud, and Amazon affiliate. A mastery over the technology sector translates into a huge potential for KCS that helps its customers to meet their business objectives within the specified budgets and timelines. KCS has got the required expertise in the form of a talented workforce that implements the defined business objectives for tech consulting projects.

About (CMMI)® Institute

(CMMI)® Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is a leading organization in the realm of best practices related to people, processes, and technology that are the guiding forces of any project. (CMMI)® Institute thoroughly implements the cultures of continuous improvement, leading to improved performances and creating a distinct competitive advantage.

Since the last 25 years, thousands of high-performing companies related to various industries have improved their performance levels by confirming a (CMMI)® maturity rating and proving their worth as reliable business partners and suppliers.

For further information, please contact:

Vishal Shukla, CEO

Phone: +1 855 527 7890

Email: media@kcsitglobal.com