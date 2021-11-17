Prime Healthcare Top Executive Named Finalist for Los Angeles Times 2021 “Inspirational Women in Business Awards”

2021-11-17

Irvine, CA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare congratulates Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE, President & Chair Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare, for being recognized as a 2021 Inspirational Women Forum & Awards finalist by the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing and Events.

Leading with the heart of a physician, Dr. Bhatia is a mission-driven physician leader committed to improving quality, advancing healthcare equity, and ensuring patients remain the top priority. Her inspirational leadership empowers and motivates women to serve with kindness and purpose.

Congratulations Dr. Bhatia and thank you for inspiring women to be their very best.

