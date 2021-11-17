The 13th NEPCON Vietnam Exhibition & Vietnam Electronic Industries Forum 2021

Vietnam, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Reed Tradex Vietnam organized the digital opening ceremony of the first online version of the 13th NEPCON Vietnam exhibition. NEPCON is not only a part of the renowned NEPCON series in the world but also is the Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing. The digital event is held with the aim to enhance the trading relationships between Vietnam and international enterprises in electronic and supporting industries and empower the competitive strengths for domestic electronic businesses, especially SMEs to reach out to the international markets and participate in global supply chains.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) 2021, ADB commented that Vietnam’s economic growth is forecast to recover to 6.2% next year despite the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and may accelerate to 7.0% in the upcoming 2022. This growth will be driven with the export-oriented manufacturing industry followed by increasing investment and expansion of trade. Due to the complicated and unpredictable situation of the Covid -19 pandemic taking place in Vietnam and globally, there is the rising in high demands and needs of practical opportunities for businesses in the electronic and supporting industries in Vietnam to approach and update with new market trends, new techniques, and technologies as well as directly meet-up with potential partners from internationally.

Mr. Vu Trong Tai, General Manager, Reed Tradex Vietnam, representative of the Organizing Committee – NEPCON Vietnam 2021 shared: “The fight against the covid pandemic continues globally with difficulties everywhere, but Vietnam is still being considered as top destination for investors, with its economy continuing to grow among the highest rank in the world. In 2021, NEPCON will be conducted on an online platform, using multimedia technology for easy connection via various types of smart devices. We also bring many activities such as Vietnam Electronics Forum, Business Innovation Zone Panel discussion and Webinars for Tech-Update as well as announcement from IPC Hand Soldering Competition. This year, NEPCON attracts nearly 100 brands and suppliers from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, and Vietnam, expected to welcome more than 2,000 visitors from Vietnam and other countries worldwide.”

In response to the impact of Covid-19, both local businesses and foreign investors are interested in: When the age of digitization begins inside out the markets, how can the electronics and supporting industries in Vietnam, especially the SMEs, enter the global supply chains?

Speaking at the digital opening ceremony of Vietnam Electronics Forum, under NEPCON Vietnam, Mrs. Do Thi Thuy Huong, Board of Director, Vietnam Electronic Industries Association commented: “With positive results in production and import-export results in the nine months of 2021, the electronics industry continues to play a pioneering role in leading the export turnover of manufacturing industries with export value in 3 quarters of 2021 reached 77.57 billion USD, accounting for 32.24% of the total export turnover of the country, of which the trade surplus reached 8.99 billion USD, significantly contributing to the growth of the economy and the country’s foreign currency balance in 2021. Despite facing challenges during 02 years by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the unremitting efforts of the Vietnamese government, business support agencies and the high determination of the business community, the Vietnamese electronics industry firms have ensured that the supply chain is not totally disrupted, while continuing to increase orders and increase FDI in high-tech fields, which play a key role in the electronics sector such as: semiconductor technology, OLED screen technology, assembly technology, automation technology of production lines, etc… Therefore, the first digital NEPCON Vietnam will become the opportunity for businesses and partners of the electronics industry to meet and connect with vendors, manufacturers, and suppliers in the field of SMT assembly, testing technology, equipment and supporting industries.”

Especially, to support the local and SMEs in maintaining the vitality of the business in the complicated business environment with many difficulties and constant changes, in cooperation with NEPCON Vietnam 2021, the USAID LinkSME Project will join hands in supporting Vietnamese SME manufacturers to develop and participate in the global supply chain. “The USAID LinkSME project is all about facilitating connections—between SMEs and international firms, between Business support organizations and the companies they serve, and between the business sector and government agencies working to improve the business environment. These connections have become only more important during these challenging times. But challenges inspire innovation, as shown by the new approaches to exhibitions pioneered by Reed Tradex and its partners”, said Mr. Daniel Fitzpatrick, Director, USAID LinkSME Project.

With the participation of exhibitors from more than 10 countries and over 100 brands of famous technology & machinery joined in international pavilions coming from Japan, USA, Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, Russia, India, …The 13th Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing – NEPCON Vietnam will be held online via NEPCON website.

During three days from 17-19 November 2021, the digital NEPCON Vietnam will cover many activities such as the series of customized seminars, advanced technology updates from leading brands around the world and especially the completely free Panel discussion for business consulting: Business Innovation Zone 2021. This is a part of the Business Innovation Zone Project, initiated by Reed Tradex since 2020 to support businesses to recover during and after Covid-19. The digital exhibitions have so far attracted on-line registration of more than 2,000 visitors from Vietnam and other Asian countries. For more details, please visit: www.nepconvietnam.com

04 step to join the digital NEPCON Vietnam 2021