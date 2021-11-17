Clarity Surgical Brings Top-Notch Care to Brooklyn

Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Center opened up a new location in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, NY, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions has long been known for its top-notch care, notable doctors, and innovative approaches. Now, they’re making it easier for Brooklyn residents and those in nearby boroughs to access the treatment they need.

On November 12, 2021, Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Center opened up a new location in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The new location is centrally located inside Roulston House, suite 234. Situated just minutes from the R, N, D, F, and G trains, it is easy to reach from anywhere in the city.

At Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions, the focus is always on the patient. The practice itself is named after the clarity that patients often feel after their consultations. The team is dedicated to ensuring that every patient that entrusts them with their care receives compassionate, trustful, confident, and courteous care that is tailored to their needs.

The team is lead by Dr. Thompson, a board-certified surgeon and a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery. He is passionate about all forms of surgeries but is particularly dedicated to laparoscopic techniques and weight loss surgery. Dr. Thompson believes that health care should always be delivered with open communication, supported by a partnership with his patients and bringing about positive results. All Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solution patients enjoy a safe, well-informed experience.

Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions focuses on laparoscopic surgeries, including those for hernia repair, weight loss, and gall bladder removal. They also offer non-surgical weight loss support. No matter the type of care you require, Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions is here for you. For more information about their new location and services, call 718-233-1393.

For more information, please visit https://www.claritysurgicalny.com

