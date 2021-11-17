Proteomics Market – COVID-19 Impact and Market Dynamics

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2026 from USD 25.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. An increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine and drug discovery, is the primary growth driver for proteomics market. In addition, the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing government funding, and technological advancements are also propelling the proteomics market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Proteomics market

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge and is expected to have a significant impact on the proteomics market, as researchers across the globe are focusing on decoding three-dimensional structures of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) proteins. Scientists are also trying to study the identification methods, structures, characterization, and interactions of these proteins to develop effective drugs and biological products against COVID-19. To identify a new effective target therapeutic drug for a virus, it is important to understand the protein structure of virus proteins and their specific sites. At this stage, protein crystallization techniques play an important role as they provide high-resolution 3D structures.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising prevalence of cancer and associated genetic disorders

In the past decade, several significant discoveries were made in the field of life sciences, completion of the sequencing of the human genome being one of them. The next significant biomedicine milestone was the characterization of human protein, which is a relatively new and extremely dynamic branch of science focused on the evaluation of gene expression at the proteome level. With limited research performed in proteomics to date, current proteomics is limited to deal with several issues such as protein identification, quantification, characterization of post-translational modification, structure and function elucidation, and description of possible interactions. However, with increasing research efforts, both monetary and technical, the field of proteomics is expected to incorporate technologies that can be applied to serum and tissue samples in order to extract important biological information in the form of biomarkers to aid clinicians and scientists in understanding the dynamic biology of their system of interest, such as patients with cancer.

Opportunity: Increasing prominence of nanoproteomics

The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several proteomics applications such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructured surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques. This has led to the emergence of nanoproteomics, a science involving the application of proteomics techniques aided by nanotechnology. This technique is utilized as a complementary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nanoporous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.

Challenges: High cost of instruments

Companies rely on accessible structural data and trial-and-error methods to determine the compounds that either stimulate or disable target proteins. The structuring of proteins involves the use of rapid, high-throughput tools and machines. X-ray crystallography is one of the most widely used methods in proteomics, which conducts gene cloning, protein expression, and purification and crystallization of proteins. All these processes need a large number of laboratory hours, increasing the per sample testing costs. Such high prices of instruments and reagents make it difficult for developing countries to venture into the field of proteomics.

Some key players in the proteomics market (2021 – 2026)

– Danaher Corporation

– Merck KGaA

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

