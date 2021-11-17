Medical Tapes and Bandages Market to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026.

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical tapes and bandages market is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0 % during the forecast period. The rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, and rising geriatric population are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

The COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Government agencies announced special financial aid toward the development of preventive and curative drugs, the purchase of critical care medical devices, and the fast-track approval of diagnostic tests. Various organizations across the globe, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Wellcome Trust, also came together to accelerate and strengthen the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing prevalence of diseases and conditions affecting wound healing capabilities

Chronic wounds mainly include wound such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other chronic wounds. A diabetic foot ulcer is a major complication of diabetes. As diabetes slows down the healing process, all types of ulcers, other chronic and acute wounds, even minor cuts, take time to heal, prolonging treatment type, which in turn increases consumption of medical tapes and bandages used for dressings and re-dressings. In addition, due to prolonged healing time, in some cases, even minor cuts turn into chronic wounds, further increasing the demand for dressings.

Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies

Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the medical tapes and bandages market. This can primarily be attributed to the rising trend of medical tourism in these emerging countries. The availability of high-quality surgical treatments at lower costs is the key factor attracting patients towards these countries for undergoing elective surgeries. The increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are the other major factors that are expected to offer growth opportunities to market players. In order to leverage the high growth opportunities for medical tapes and bandages in emerging markets, manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in these markets.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the medical tapes and bandages market include 3M Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Medline Industries Inc.(US), Essity (Sweden), McKesson Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Plc., (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), and Nichiban (Japan).