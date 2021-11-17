PBAT Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

Increased awareness about environment safety and globally accepted regulations by companies have significantly increased demand for PBAT solutions, especially in the packaging and agriculture sector. Mounting demand for PBAT is due to the fact that it is biodegradable and doesn’t leave any harmful imprint on the environment. According to a study published by ETH Zurich, PBAT undergoes complete biodegradation in the soil over a period of 6 weeks, which makes it an ideal replacement for PE. Increasing research and innovation in nanocomposites are opening up new opportunities for market expansion. PBAT-based nanocomposites are prepared by melt blending PBAT with 5-10 weight % of clay nanoparticles. Preliminary biocompatibility tests indicated that PBAT-based materials with 10% clay content possess good biological safety with almost no cytotoxicity. For this reason, such nanocomposites are being extensively studied for the manufacturing of medical devices and equipment.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3218

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global PBAT market will expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 9% from 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.6 Bn, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of forecast period (2020 to 2030).

By application, cling films are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 70% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

Packaging industry, as end-use segment, is poised to expand at CAGR of around 9%, gaining 130 BPS over the next ten years.

The market in Europe is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued around 4.0X times of Latin America, and is estimated to account for more than 25% share of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3218

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

By Application PBAT Compost & Garbage Bags PBAT Cling Films PBAT Mulch film PBAT Medical Accessories Others

By End Use PBAT for Packaging PBAT for Agriculture & Horticulture PBAT for Consumer & Homecare PBAT for Coatings Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3218

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: