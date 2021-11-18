Abcodo Webinar To Highlight De Montfort University’s World-Class Dubai Campus

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — From its campus located in Leicester in the UK, De Montfort University (DMU) now opens its doors in the ever-progressive Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. This is the main highlight of the webinar hosted by De Montfort University and Abcodo that will take place on Nov. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. IST.

De Montfort University Dubai continues its Leicester counterpart’s long-standing tradition of offering world-class education designed for global employability. Located in Dubai International Academic City, DMU Dubai takes pride in providing a host of undergraduate and graduate programs in its campus, which boast amenities such as:

Multiple classrooms

A 700-seater auditorium

Two (2) conference rooms and three (3) meeting rooms with HD video conferencing

A modern library

ICT laboratories

Engineering labs

Indoor and outdoor sports facilities

A convenience store

A 300-seater food court

Separate male and female on-campus student accommodations

Programs offered include Architecture, Design, Fashion, Engineering, and Information and Communication Technology. Students can avail of these through scholarship and loan programs. Students may even get up to a 50 percent discount.

Lavanya Nair, Agent Operations at Abcodo and webinar moderator notes: “Founded in 1870, De Montfort University (DMU) has grown into a global institution. The university is focused on taking its programs to the international market with courses designed for global employability. DMU academics have industry experience and their researchers have made a real difference to people’s lives.”

Presenter Harry John Nair, Senior Manager for Student Recruitment and Admissions at De Montfort University, will discuss how the university program ties in with Abcodo, as well as MSM Unify and its one-stop-shop model to help students realize their dreams of studying abroad and landing a career on the global stage.

With DMU’s multifaceted way of teaching and nurturing students, it jives with the education marketplace’s own way of offering everything an international student needs to study abroad and have a bright future.

About De Montfort University

Founded in 1870, De Montfort University (DMU) has grown into a global institution. Its first campus is located in Leicester, England in the UK. The university is focused on taking its programs to the international market with courses designed for global employability. DMU academics have industry experience, and their researchers have made a real difference in people’s lives.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/ .

