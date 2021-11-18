Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Share, Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 18 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Carbonated Soft Drinks Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry. Latest report on the global Carbonated Soft Drinks market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The global carbonated soft drinks market size is expected to value at USD 605.6 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The carbonated soft drinks industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing adoption of modern methodologies during manufacturing process and rising retail sales. The major distribution stations of carbonated soft drinks involve local supermarkets and general stores, food service providers and restaurants, pharmacies, vending machine operators, and etc.

Other small-scale distributors of the carbonated soft drinks are coffee shops, private clubs, drinking places and few community centers. The changing food habits and lack of awareness about health are some of the factors responsible factors for the growth of the market in the recent years.

The growing retail sales of the carbonated soft drinks is purely based on the numerous product development in regards to the range of variety available in the market and preference of the consumers. The influence of the large-scale food providers such as Walmart for distribution of the product across the globe paves a way for the extended reach of the market. Globally, the carbonated soft drinks market is predicted to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development for further addition in variety of the product, thus attributing to the growth of carbonated soft drinks industry.

Numerous technological advancement in the manufacturing processes has led to the transformation in the carbonated soft drink industry. The adoption of robotics and automation is allowing increased manufacturing production in the short duration of the time and reduction in the cost, such factors are fueling to the market growth. Though, strict laws and regulation against the rising content of sugar in the carbonated drinks and growing health concerns are restraining market growth.

Countries such as Germany, France, and UK are leading the European market with early introduction of soda-based drinks and the changing food preferences. The key players in the carbonated soft drinks industry are Pepsi Co, The Coca-Cola Company Inc., AJE Groups, Tetra Park Ltd., and Dr. Pepper Snapple Inc.

