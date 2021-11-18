North America to be Fastest Expanding Market for Organic Honey Market by 2031 End

250 Pages Organic Honey Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Type Clover Honey

Manuka Honey

Sourwood Honey

Buckwheat Honey

Rosemary Honey

Dandelion Honey

Others Types End-Use Cosmetic & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals Sales Channel Wholesaler/Distributor

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Other Sales Channel Packaging Type Glass Jar

Glass Jar

Plastic Containers

Scope Global market for organic honey will continue to be influenced by rise in geriatric population, which significantly demands for products having nutritional benefits. In addition, implementation of standards for production of organic honey will further spur its demand by eco- and health-conscious consumers. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global organic honey market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global organic honey market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Organic honey manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to organic honey. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global organic honey market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global organic honey market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global organic honey market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – organic honey. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global organic honey market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of organic honey. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for organic honey manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the broad scope of the global organic honey market and delivering in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report offers a segmentation-wise analysis & forecast. The organic honey market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use, sales channel, packaging type, and region. The segmentation analysis offered in the report is comprehensive and provides a detailed country-wise forecast on all parameters. The report’s last section comprises the global organic honey market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the global organic honey market. 7 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Organic Honey Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022 In terms of revenues, Europe will remain the most lucrative region for growth of the organic honey market. Approximately two-fifth revenue share of the global market will be account by Europe in 2016. However, demand for organic honey is estimated to witness a slight decline by 2022-end. Consumers in Europe are shifting their buying preferences toward organic products, of which manufacturing has little impact on the environment. Therefore, while planning business expansion strategies, European market players are increasingly focusing on understanding consumer behavior and purchasing patterns. Currently, majority of the European consumers are more inclined toward using organic honey as an alternative to sugar.

The organic honey market in North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will exhibit a relatively faster expansion than that in Europe through 2022. Revenues from the market in Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA) will remain low during the forecast period.

Based on types of organic honey, manuka honey will continue to be sought-after among consumers, followed by clover honey. Revenues from global sales of clover honey and manuka honey will account for over 40% share of the market during the forecast period. However, sales of manuka honey will register a comparatively faster expansion than those of clover honey through 2022.

On the basis of end use, revenues from organic honey sales in food & Beverage sector will continue to be significantly higher than combined revenues from those in cosmetic & personal care and pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals sectors. Food & Beverage is also projected to remain the fastest growing end use industry for organic honey during 2017 to 2022.

Wholesale/distributor, and modern trade are anticipated to retain their dominance among sales channels in the global organic honey market, in terms of revenues. Over two-third revenue share of the market will be accounted by organic honey sales in these two sales channels throughout the forecast period.

Although plastic containers are projected to be the fastest expanding packaging type for organic honey, revenues from glass jars will remain comparatively larger during 2017 to 2022.

Prominent market players profiled in the report include Barkman Honey LLC, Wedderspoon Organic Holdings, L.P., Heavenly Organics, LLC, North Dallas Honey Company L.P., Y.S. Eco Bee Farms, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., Madhava Honey Ltd., Little Bee Impex, and Glorybee Inc.

