French Confectionery, Making Your Home Healthier and Food Tastier

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — French Confectionery makes it possible for everyone to enjoy baked goods and let us just admit that we all love the smell of freshly baked bread, or even the sweet smell of chocolate chip cookies. This company is doing just that, by giving you access to foods that you can eat even when on a diet. Yes, you read that right. Something delicious that you can eat on your diet. This includes chocolate chip cookies.

Do they have something for your type of diet? The answer is definitely yes. They have diabetic-friendly, low-carb friendly, keto-friendly, banting-friendly, locally sourced, sugar-free, and high in protein diet options that are still tasty. In addition to your diet, they have also made sure to bake appetising bread with less gluten, no traces of tree nuts, and no traces of oats.

The company is a specialist bakery based in Cape Town that you can get at any Pick ’n Pay in South Africa, Spar and KwikSpar in the Western Cape, Food Lovers Market in the Western Cape, and Checkers in the Western Cape.

Their Nutri Low-Carb range of products is also designed to avoid lifestyle diseases such as Diabetes, Cancer, Obesity, and heart disease. They want to promote a healthy and disease preventative lifestyle while still being able to eat delicious baked goods. In addition to all of this, they are also Halaal certified and ISO 22000 and 220002-1 compliant. The Nutri low-carb confectioneries have a lot of options. You can get burger buns, croissants. Focaccia, garlic loaves, hotdog rolls, naan bread, pita bread, pizza bases, and wraps. Everything you need to make a tasty sandwich for lunch!

French Confectionery opened their doors in 1939 in South Africa. Since then, they have created several recipes that made thousands of South African dishes more flavourful and delicious, striving to always sprinkle a bit of goodness in all their products, and making sure that their products satisfy the needs of their customers.

For more information about the company, visit their official website at https://frenchconfectionery.co.za/

About French Confectionery:

