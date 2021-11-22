Volume Demand Of Biosolids Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.2% From 2021 To 2031

As per industry analysis on biosolids by Fact.MR, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021, and is projected to increase at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that biosolid producers are set to witness higher revenues on the back of growing demand for improved agricultural output.

Organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are highlighting the need for greater public support to make these biosolid initiatives a success model. As biosolids are produced in enormous amounts, effective and proper handling them has been a rising concern for the community. Sanitation and waste management are dependent on the treatment and disposal of wastewater solids.

Moreover, Cleanaway, SUEZ, Veolia, and Thames Water, all of which operate in the biosolids industry, have integrated commercial activities. These firms provide end-to-end business solutions and are well-positioned in their respective markets. Companies are also devising new ways to create partnerships with fertilizer manufacturers to explore new application possibilities.

For instance, the world’s first large-scale biosolid gasification facility built by Aries Clean Energy, obtained permits in 2019. Here, waste will be converted into sustainable energy and biochar. Many firms are likely to develop similar disruptive technologies as a result of rising demand for cost-competitive technologies and continuing innovation in the industry.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, biosolid producers are anticipated to experience a moderate CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market study

Biosolids market is poised to grow 1.5X in value by 2031.

Agricultural application is poised to dominate the market and capture nearly 60% share by 2031 owing to rising demand for higher agricultural output.

Market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

“Growing research into the use of biosolids in the construction industry will result in significant market growth over the decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competition in the Market

According to the United Nations Environment Program, the building and construction industry accounts for around 40% of worldwide energy-related carbon emissions. To avoid this, usage of biosolids in the building sector is being rigorously scrutinised. Use of biosolids in bricks is being investigated in order to reduce pollution caused through carbon emissions.

Key Segments as per Biosolids Industry Research

By Form Cakes Liquid Pellets

By Product Type Class A Biosolids Class A (EQ) Biosolids Class B Biosolids

By Application Agricultural Fertilizers/Soil Conditioner for Human Crop Production Fertilizers for Animal Crop Production – Pastures Non-agricultural Forest Crops (Land Restoration and Forestry) Land Reclamation (Roads and Urban Wetlands) Reclaiming Mining Sites Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use Energy Recovery & Production Heat Generation, Incineration, and Gasification Oil and Cement Production Commercial Uses



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

