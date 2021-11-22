Isocyanates Surface Coatings Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Isocyanates Surface Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Isocyanates Surface Coatings market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Isocyanates Surface Coatings Market.

The recently published report by Fact.MR regarding the global isocyanates market includes product classification and current synopsis along with product upgrades and innovations. Increasing demand from the building and automotive industries is increasing the polyurethane consumption in numerous consumer and industrial applications. Moreover, the thriving pharmaceutical industries, and isocyanates advantageous characteristics are the primary drivers for development in the worldwide isocyanate market. Burgeoning isocyanate acceptance for use in newer vertical industrial economies, as well as emerging countries such as China and India, will generate fresh possibilities for the worldwide isocyanate industry.

On the other side, increasing awareness of the environment and volatile prices of raw materials limit the market growth. The global market for Isocyanates was pegged at over 11 Mn Tons in 2018 and is expected to grow at a strong growth rate throughout the forecast years. Notable growth in end-use sectors, especially in the building and automotive industries, is giving the market a boost. In the forecast period, emerging economies are anticipated to play a significant part in boosting the market.

However, volatile prices and raw material accessibility, accessibility of substitute compounds, and it’s extremely toxic and hazardous nature compared to standard mineral oils are important constraints on the worldwide market for isocyanates.

Growth in Emerging Economies and Technical Innovations in Packaging to Boost the Isocyanates Market

According to the study done by Fact.MR on the consumer market, global sales are set to increase at an average of 6.0%. Rapidly growing emerging economies are facing a power struggle, and the demand for energy-efficient buildings and construction methods is one the rise due to which the demand for isocyanate materials becomes solely important. Increased demand for spray paint derived from polyurethane and the demand for isocyanates in several verticals is expected to solidify market statistics. In the construction and packaging industry, polyurethane foam is in great use as an insulator and specialty packaging material, due to which the global isocyanate industry is witnessing massive growth. The construction and automotive industry are thriving with extensive usage of isocyanate compounds and its derivatives including sealants, adhesives, and coatings. Consumer markets in emerging economies are expected to offer producers and distributors enormous opportunities for the global isocyanate market in the future.

The High Toxicity and Hazardous Nature of Isocyanates to Hinder Market Growth

The rapid utilization of isocyanates is known to pose several occupational health hazards, including irritation of the skin, breathlessness, and prolonged exposure to asthma. Phosgene utilized in isocyanate manufacturing has proved to be detrimental to the ecosystem and carries serious health risks to human health. The environmental and health risks associated with isocyanates is one of the key variables that restricts the isocyanate market growth. In addition, in the production of crude oil, some isocyanates such as toluene di-isocyanate are used. Therefore, the market is defined by volatility in raw material pricing, which has also restricted the isocyanate industry’s development.

Global Isocyanates Market – Growth in the Construction Industry to Boost Sales

East Asia is anticipated to witness blue skies in the global isocyanate market with developing nations driving the commerce for isocyanates. Several end-use industries such as construction & engineering and automotive demand the extensive use of isocyanates. North America and Europe, due to several stringent regulatory norms will witness moderate demand in isocyanates.

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global isocyanates market for the period 2019-2027. Advancements in end-use applications are urging market players to invest heavily in R&D activities. The automotive and building & construction end-use industry will emerge to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Global Isocyanates Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global isocyanates market is segmented on the basis of resin, application and end-use.

Type MDI

TDI

Aliphatic and Cycloaliphatic Application Surface Coatings

Elastomers

Binders End-Use Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Others (Industrial Machinery, Packaging, etc. ) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

