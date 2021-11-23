MORBiZ Releases New Guide on Map Search Optimization for Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ have released a new guide focused on Map Search Optimization for small businesses, If properly executed this evolving web presence strategy can greatly enhance the likelihood of a business being found on map apps, like Google Maps and Waze. In conjunction with local SEO, Map Search Optimization (MSO) drives traffic and conversions across many sectors. The new guide from MORBiZ can be read in full at www.morbiz.com/what-is-map-search-optimization/.

In the article, MORBiZ defines MSO and the benefits of implementing a map search optimization strategy for all types of brick and mortar businesses or location based service providers. One of the key aspects of focusing on MSO is to show up in popular “____ near me” searches. This search term is being used more in more, both in traditional search bars, as well as within map apps directly.

The map search optimization guide goes on to discuss methods of showing up in map search results using MSO. This not only includes polishing a website’s local SEO, but also conducting sweeping corrections on inaccurate web directory listings that could hinder results. According to studies, wrong business names, phone numbers or addresses harm search ranking in as many as 40 percent of cases.

To learn more about MSO, visit https://www.morbiz.com/what-is-map-search-optimization or call the MORBiZ web marketing professionals at 1-855-266-7249.