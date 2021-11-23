Algae Products Market worth $6.4 billion by 2026

Chicago, 2021-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to MarketsandMarkets, the “Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Facility Type, Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Algae possess properties that make them useful to be incorporated in diversified end products such as ice-creams, cakes, anti-obesity & anti-diabetic agents, aquatic feed ingredients, toothpaste, and moisturizers; their cultivation using both agriculture and aquaculture practices make algae unique among other agricultural products.

Algae are uniquely versatile as algae-derived products find application in multiple industries such as food & beverage, feed, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceutical. This is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the algae products market.

The food & beverages segment, by application, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Algae-based ingredients have wide application in the food industry as texturizing & stabilizing agents, thickeners & gelling agents, and as supplements for health. For instance, the thickening property of alginate is useful in sauces, syrups, and toppings for ice cream. Other products that can be fortified with algae include dairy products (such as sour cream, chocolate milk, cheese) sushi, and gelatin. Pigments such as chlorophylls, carotenoids, and phycobiliproteins also have application as natural food colorants.

The North American region dominates the algae products market with the largest share in 2021.

Growing industries, such as food & beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement, have significantly contributed to the growth of the algae products market in North America. The rising population in the country is another factor that is expected to boost the demand for algae products. An increase in health-conscious consumers has led to the increased use of lipids, such as omega-3 in nutraceutical and dietary supplement products, which has offered a market opportunity for algae-based omega-3 products.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), E.I.D Parry (India), Corbion (Netherlands), and Cyanotech Corporation (US).

