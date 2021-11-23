Portable Humidifiers Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

The Portable humidifiers market is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to myriad industries. Its effects on the portable humidifiers market have been palpable during the lockdown phase. The shutdown of multiple distribution channels has led to falling sales of portable humidifiers.

Effects of the lockdowns on consumer confidence and spending is expected to dampen sales during lockdowns. The recovery period is expected to present highly lucrative opportunities for portable humidifiers. Their efficacy in treating dryness of nose and throat, is expected to substantially increase sales of portable humidifiers during the present pandemic.

Key Takeaways of Portable Humidifiers Market Study:

North America accounts for a prominent share in the portable humidifiers market, while South Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region.

In terms of type, warm mist humidifiers are expected grow faster than other portable humidifiers, expanding1.8X from 2020 to 2030.

In terms of humidity output, 1.5 – 2 gallons a day segment accounts for nearly one third of the market share.

Commercial applications are expected to grow 1.6X during the forecast period and will gain substantial share in the portable humidors market.

Independent electronic stores are expected to maintain their dominance in the portable humidors market.

“Portable humidifiers market is expected to show prominent recovery during the forecast period. Strategies to increase commercial clientele is anticipated to prove lucrative in the long term forecast”, says the Fact.MR analyst

Portable humidifiers Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of portable humidifiers market on the basis of type, humidity output, application, and sales channel.

Type

Cool Mist Humidifiers

Warm Mist Humidifiers

Evaporative Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Humidity Output

1 gallon/ day

1.5 – 2 gallons/ day

2.1- 2.5 gallons/ day

3 – 3.5 gallons/ day

> 3.5 gallons/ day

Application

Residential

Commercial

Hospitals and Clinics

Educational Institutions

Corporate Offices

Sales Channel

Independent Electronic Stores

Franchised Electronic Stores

Online Retail

Company Website

Third Party Online

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Portable Humidifiers Market

• Canada Portable Humidifiers Market Sale

• Germany Portable Humidifiers Market Production

• UK Portable Humidifiers Market Industry

• France Portable Humidifiers Market

• Spain Portable Humidifiers Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Portable Humidifiers Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Portable Humidifiers Market Intelligence

• India Portable Humidifiers Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Portable Humidifiers Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Portable Humidifiers Market Scenario

• Brazil Portable Humidifiers Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Portable Humidifiers Market Sales Intelligence

