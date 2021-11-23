2021 NoteBurner Black Friday Special – Get Up to 35% Off on Music&Video Tools

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — To celebrate the biggest Shopping Carnival, NoteBurner Inc., the most well-known music and video conversion solutions provider, finally released the 2021 Black Friday deals. Customers can get up to 35% off on featured programs, including the newly released NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder and one of the hottest programs, NoteBurner Netflix Video Downloader. NoteBurner will also recommend users some amazing products: Tidal Music Converter, Deezer Music Converter, and SameMovie Products. The sale will begin on November 23 and run until November 30th.

For more details, please visit the promotion page:

https://www.noteburner.com/special-offer/2021-noteburner-black-friday-special/

Best Deals:

Get 35% off on NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder (1-month license)

NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder is dedicated to providing top-notch music downloading core for customers worldwide to download all of your Amazon songs locally in MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, and AIFF format with ID3 tags kept at 5x faster speed, including Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Music, Music HD. NoteBurner also supports converting local audio files to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV/OGG format. Use NoteBurner to get Amazon Music offline, and get more freedom with your playlist.

Get 15% off on NoteBurner Netflix Video Downloader (1-month license)

NoteBurner Netflix Video Downloader is a professional video downloading program for Netflix, capable of downloading both movies and TV shows from Netflix to computer effortlessly. With the help of such a smart tool, you can enjoy Netflix videos on any of your devices anytime. Differ from those original recording tools which can only record lower quality video to meet your basic needs, NoteBurner Netflix Video Downloader supports downloading HD Netflix video.

Other Recommend Downloader：

Get 35% off on Tidal Music Converter (1-month license)

Tidal Music Converter Tidal Music Converter is your best choice to record any songs or playlists from both Tidal Premium and HiFi Music to local computer. Without downloading Tidal on your desktop, Tidal Music Converter will help you convert songs to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC format with Hi-Fi quality preserved.

Get 35% off on Deezer Music Converter (1-month license)

Deezer Music Converter can help you easily download songs, albums and playlists from Deezer Web Player up to Hi-Fi quality for offline listening. Just like Tidal Music Converter, it also does not need to download Deezer on your desktop.

Get up to 50% off on SameMovie Products (1-month license)

SameMovie is committed to providing the best video downloading tools, such as Amazon Video Downloader, DisneyPlus Video Downloader, etc. for your downloading and collecting videos from streaming platforms.

For more details, please visit the promotion page online: https://www.samemovie.com/special-offer/2021-black-friday-sales/

About NoteBurner

NoteBurner Inc. is a world-leading software developer dedicated to providing solutions for music and video conversion with high-quality customer support. At present, NoteBurner Inc. will start the Black Friday sales. At the same time, NoteBurner also announced that all the programs now support the latest macOS 12 Monterey and Windows 11 systems, so that users do not have to worry about compatibility. As a reliable conversion provider, NoteBurner promises to offer free online support and update for users.and update for users.

Contact: support@noteburner.com

Website: https://www.noteburner.com/